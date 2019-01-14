Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At Critics Who Told Her To “Act Your Age” After Posing In Snakeskin Midi Dress

14 January 2019, 11:58

Millie Bobby Brown is fed up of people telling her to "act your age"
Millie Bobby Brown is not here for people telling her what age to act.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown clapped back at Instagram critics to who told her to “act your age”.

The actress posted two photos of herself standing on a stairwell dressed in a chic snakeskin bodycon dress and gladiator-style high heels with the caption, "write a caption".

Although, what should have been some harmless fun quickly turned to backlash.

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius’ Relationship Timeline: From Their Break-Up To Reuniting

View this post on Instagram

write a caption

A post shared by mills 😋 (@milliebobbybrown) on

One user typed in: “Where The heck is ur mom dress and act your age ur adolescent”

Another critic wrote: “you’re only 14. but you look like 25”

Trolls commented telling the actress to "act your age"
Although loyal Eleven fans jumped to her defence with one saying: "I like it!! I dont see anything wrong with this dress! She looks beautiful! She's not 10 yrs old ppl! She is a teenager who is experimenting with different looks! C'mon! Lets not pretend we didnt at that age!"

And another shutting down the hater with: "Haters gon hate - you look fabulous and there is NOTHING wrong with this dress. You look amazing!"

A fed up Millie took to her Instagram Story to respond:

Millie Bobbie Brown hits back at critics telling her to "act your age"
Alongside a selfie from the backseat of a car she wrote: "ik everyone on my last pic wants me to 'act my age' but quite frankly its my instagram and if i choose to post that picture and you don't like it... scroll past it."

However, the young star was quick to delete the picture.

Millie has bigger fish to fry with her role as Eleven on Stranger Things returning for a third season on July 4, 2019.

We’re glad a few negative Instagram comments isn’t going to get our Netflix fave down.

