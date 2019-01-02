Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius’ Relationship Timeline: From Their Break-Up To Reuniting

2 January 2019, 16:34

Jacob Sartorius Millie Bobby Brown Asset

Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius are back together after their split earlier in 2018.

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius have added even more reason to believe that they are in fact dating once again after Millie was spotted wearing a t-shirt that belongs to Jacob...

Millie Bobby Brown Jacob Sartorius

PIC: INSTAGRAM

The cute couple had all but confirmed that their relationship was definitely back on after Millie posted a birthday message to her boyfriend on Instagram.

The pair had broken up earlier in the year with Millie blocking Jacob on Instagram amidst their end-of-relationship drama.

Millie Bobby Brown Jacob Sartorius

PIC: Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown

At the start of their relationship, Millie's pic of Jacob giving Millie a piggy back around town notched up over 2.5 MILLION likes within the space of a day.

The Stranger Things star had previously taken to her social media to wish her singer boyfriend a happy Valentine's with a cute snap of them cuddling together.

Sharing the snap on Twitter, the 13-year-old wrote: "Happy Valentine's J @JacobSatorius" before he replied: "happy valentine's...see you soon."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius

Aww.

Is there a celebrity on this planet that 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown isn't BFFs with? If she's not getting bombarded with messages by Ariana Grande, saying how fly her outfit is, Niall Horan's messaging her on Twitter, calling her "darling".

Following rumours that the duo were dating, Millie Bobby Brown shared a snap of her and Jacob on her Instagram Story. Surrounded by love hearts, the image was dated at the end of December, so they've been a thing for quite some time.

Millie Bobby Brown Jacob Instagram StoryPic: Instagram

Before MBB confirmed it, fans noticed a few subtle AF moments that hinted the 'Stranger Things' actress was getting a lot cosier to Jacob.

The YouTuber, who boasts nearly three million subscribers recently posted a message to Twitter, saying "just another day w you on my mind".

Sure. Mates like other mates' posts on social media, but some also spotted something a bit juicier, which might have meant that that Tweet was a direct shout-out to Millie.

The actor posted a snap of her cuddling what seems to be a gift, with the caption "Thanks for the bear" and an adorable love heart, only for Jacob to comment "Course" followed by a matching love heart.

Millie Bobby Brown Jacob Sartorius Relationship Teddy Bear Present Instagram

PIC: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Here Millie Bobby Brown is, getting adorable cuddly toys from an equally adorable guy, and we can't even get a text back from the Tinder date we met last month. Sigh.

Jacob, we wanna test your love by putting you against Caleb and Noah at our 'Stranger Things' quiz...

