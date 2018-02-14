Twihards Can’t Cope After Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart Were Spotted Hanging Out Again

The Twilight couple split up five years ago.

Twihards went through a LOT when the Twilight movies were in the height of their popularity – not only did we get real life romance when the two lead stars admitted they were dating in real life, but we got drama when they split up after Kristen Stewart was caught cheating on Robert Pattinson with a married director.

The couple split but tried to make it work once again before finally going their separate ways on 2013 and haven’t been seen together since – until now.

It’s safe to say Twihards were preeeeetty excited when a fan tweeted that she had bumped into the couple hanging out together in an LA bar five years after they had split up.

Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my highschool twilight fantasies — Leah Cordova (@LeahVioleta) February 12, 2018

Wow! Did not expect this response! It wouldn’t have been cool to take a picture of them, they just seemed like two friends hanging out. — Leah Cordova (@LeahVioleta) February 12, 2018

when you're just innocently at a bar in LA and suddenly robert pattinson and kristen stewart appear right in front of you. EDWARD AND BELLA IN THE SPARKLY FLESH :o — Aj Knight (@imajknight) February 12, 2018

they just seemed like two friends hanging out at a bar. and it was midnight...we all looked rough lmao — Aj Knight (@imajknight) February 12, 2018

Given that the pair haven’t had a lot of contact since Kristen was caught kissing Rupert Sanders, the married director of the movie she was starring in at the time, Snow White And The Huntsman, it was KIND OF A BIG DEAL.

Both R-Pattz and K-Stew have moved on with new relationships but we love the fact that these two seem to be friends again – now we just need another Twilight movie to come!