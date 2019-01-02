Millie Bobby Brown Posed In Jacob Sartorius' T-Shirt In A New Insta Post

Millie Bobby Brown wearing Jacob Sartorius' t-shirt. Picture: Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius' relationship may have just been confirmed once more after Millie was spotted wearing a t-shirt of Jacobs on her Instagram.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius' relationship is a regular talking point amongst Millie and Jacob's fans.

So, when fans pointed out that Milly Bobby Brown was wearing a Mac Miller t-shirt that Jacob had also been spotted in, naturally it was posted all over social media.

The young couple have been on and off since they first ever confirmed their relationship in January 2018 and of course fans just want to see them happy!

There had been some rumours swirling on Twitter over the festive period that the two had kept their relationship going however this time in a much more private manner.

it’s recently been rumoured that millie and jacob may of continued their relationship in private due to the amount of hate they were receiving. — sis💥 (@sisterspillzz) January 2, 2019

apparently jacob and millie are back together.... — oliwia//52//61 (@tooodamnneedy) December 28, 2018

We should remember that Millie could just have the same t-shirt as Jacob and everyone is reading way too much into this!

Millie Bobby Brown will soon be in full press-mode as the 2019 sees Netflix release the third series of their most successful TV show 'Stranger Things'.