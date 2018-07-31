Millie Bobby Brown Confirms She's Split From Jacob Sartorius

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has announced she has split from her 15-year-old boyfriend, Jacob Sartorius.

The 14-year-old took to Instagram to announce the sad news on Tuesday afternoon.

can we get some coffee? A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) onJul 27, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

She wrote: “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual.

“We are both happy and remaining friends.”

The pair often pose for cute snaps on their Instagram accounts and have racked up over 2.5million likes on some of their posts.

Breaking up is never easy, no matter what age you are! We're sending them both lots of love.