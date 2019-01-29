Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s New Girlfriend Hana Cross

29 January 2019, 15:58

Brooklyn Beckham and his new girlfriend Hana Cross are super social media official.
Brooklyn Beckham and his new girlfriend Hana Cross are super social media official. Picture: Instagram

Though Hana Cross and Brooklyn Beckham are a fairly new couple, it appears the two are growing more serious by the day.

The PDA has been going strong and his new beau has already met his parents David and Victoria Beckham and was even gifted exclusive pieces from VB.

Brooklyn’s most publicised relationship has been with US actress Chloe Grace Moretz, so, who is Hana Cross?

Shipwrecked 2019: Who Is The Presenter And Voice Over, Vick Hope?

View this post on Instagram

I love you ❤️ by @kat_in_nyc

A post shared by Hana (@hancross) on

So, what is Hana Cross' age and job?

Green-eyed Hana Cross is a 21-year-old model from London signed to Select Model Management.

Who has Hana modeled for?

So far, she has posed for Topshop, NastyGal, and Asos.

Does she have Instagram?

Well, it would be crazy if she didn’t. Her handle is @HanCross. She posts a mixture of selfies, photoshoots, and now, Brooklyn.

How tall is Hana Cross?

Hana stands at a striking 5 foot 8 making her an inch taller than her beau.

How did Hana Cross meet Brooklyn Beckham?

Hana seems to be very close friends with Brooklyn’s cousin, Libby Adams. Libby is VB’s sister’s daughter.

View this post on Instagram

Brrr baby it’s cold outside

A post shared by Hana (@hancross) on

The new couple was seen on a date at Winter Wonderland back in November 2018 before he later made an Instagram Story appearance at a concert.

It seems the 19-year-old has moved on from his relationship with actor Chloë Grace Moretz, who he dated on and off for four years before calling it quits for good in April 2018.

