How Tall Is Finn Wolfhard, What's Mike From Stranger Things' Band And How Old Is He?

How old is Finn Wolfhard?

Finn was born on 23rd December 2002, making him 16 years old as of 2019.

How tall is Finn Wolfhard?

He's 1.73m tall, which is 5'7".

What is Finn Wolfhard's band called?

Finn's band is called Calpurnia and he is the leaf guitarist and vocalist for the band.

Which character does he play in Stranger Things?

Finn plays Mike Wheeler and he got the job after he put himself forward for an open casting call.

What else's Finn been in?

You'll probably also recognise him from the remake of Stephen King's It.

