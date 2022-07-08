Doja Cat Criticises Noah Schnapp For Leaking Her DMs About Joseph Quinn

By Savannah Roberts

Doja Cat has hit out at Noah Schapp following his TikTok video featuring their private messages, calling the move "unbelievably socially unaware" and "uncomfortable".

Doja Cat has responded after Noah Schnapp leaked screenshots of their Instagram conversation in which the pop star asks him to set her up with his Stranger Things costar, Joseph Quinn.

Noah, 17, shared his online chat with the 'Freak Deaky' singer, 26, without her knowledge via a TikTok video that he captioned 'Thirsty Doja'.

Doja has since hit back at the Stranger Things star with an Instagram live, saying she feels uncomfortable with the post and branded the move "borderline snake s**t".

The now deleted TikTok video showed the songstress asking Noah if he could ask Joseph Quinn to "hit her up", in the messages she asked if the 29-year-old actor had a girlfriend.

Doja Cat went live on Instagram to address the incident. Picture: Alamy

Noah Schnapp has removed the TikTok video featuring Doja's DMs. Picture: Alamy

Noah went on to advise her to slide into Joseph's DMs, to which Doja responded: "I don’t know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

The 17-year-old Netflix star then sent her his costar's Instagram profile and wrote: "Right here ma’am.”

The TikTok video of Noah exposing the conversation racked up over 15 million views before its deletion, fans were sent reeling in the comments, however, once Doja caught wind of the news she was not happy.

The 'Woman' musician went live on Insta to say her piece, all the while trying to avoid fans sending the young actor hate: "I think that, to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21."

Noah Schnapp shared screenshots of their conversation on Instagram. Picture: Noah Schnapp/TikTok

Doja Cat asked Noah to get costar Joseph Quinn to 'hit her up'. Picture: Alamy

She went on to show her discomfort with the incident, saying: "But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s***. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s***, you say dumb s***, you f****** f*** up relationships with people.

"The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack," Doja passionately said during the live.

"That’s like borderline snake s***, that’s like weasel s***."

Doja Cat slammed Noah for his actions during her live video, calling him a 'snake'. Picture: Doja Cat/Instagram

Despite her apparent anger, the songstress did defend the Stranger Things star's character, she said: "And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way."

Noah is yet to speak publicly on Doja's response to his TikTok, however, it is thought that he removed the video after it started to spark headlines and receive backlash.

