Kady McDermott Set To Make Love Island Return As Bombshell 7 Years After Original Appearance

16 June 2023, 10:14

Kady McDermott is said to be returning to Love Island as a bombshell
Kady McDermott is said to be returning to Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: Kady McDermott/Instagram/ITV2
Kady McDermott originally appeared on Love Island 2016 where she found love with Scott Thomas.

Kady McDermott is reportedly set to make her Love Island comeback seven years after originally appearing on the show.

The former islander appeared on series two of the show in 2016, where she found love with her then-boyfriend Scott Thomas.

Although Kady and Scott finished in third place, they split the following year.

According to this tabloid, Kady, 27, is set to make a shock return as a bombshell in the villa this week to shake things up.

Sammy's head starts to turn in Love Island first look

Kady McDermott is reportedly set to return to Love Island this week
Kady McDermott is reportedly set to return to Love Island this week. Picture: Alamy

An insider said: “Kady was a fantastic Islander in 2016. She made brilliant television and bosses are hoping she can recreate the same magic in the villa this summer.

“She's also still looking for love so for Kady the hope is that she can finally find the man of her dreams.

“Olivia and Alex and Nathan and Cara from her series are happy, in love, and even have families of their own. Kady, especially now she's older and wiser when it comes to dating, is longing for the same fairytale ending.”

Kady and Scott finished in third place behind runners-up Olivia and Alex Bowen, who are now married with a child, and winners Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, who are married with two children.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas split a year and a half after meeting on Love Island
Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas split a year and a half after meeting on Love Island. Picture: Alamy
Kady McDermott appeared on series two of Love Island in 2016
Kady McDermott appeared on series two of Love Island in 2016. Picture: ITV2

This isn’t the first time an old contestant has returned to the series as last year we saw Adam Collard return to the villa as a bombshell, where he enjoyed a brief romance with series 8 contestant Paige Thorne.

Meanwhile, former Love Island Australia star Jessie Wynter entered the Mallorca villa last year and found love with Will Young.

ITV are yet to confirm if Kady will enter as a bombshell this week.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

