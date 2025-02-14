The heartbreaking meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics explained

14 February 2025, 04:50

Sabrina Carpenter 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics meaning explained
Sabrina Carpenter 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics about? The story behind the song.

Sabrina Carpenter is making fans emotional with the moving meaning behind her 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics.

If you've followed Sabrina Carpenter's career for a while, you'll already be well aware that she has an incredible voice. Whether she's belting on bops like 'Sue Me' or switching octaves on songs like 'Bed Chem', Sabrina regularly proves what a talented singer she is. She even delivers flawless covers of songs like 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' on tour.

Now, Sabrina has released a song that feels like her own version of 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'. What are Sabrina's 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics about though? Here's a full breakdown of what the heartbreaking song means.

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit

'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' is a song in which Sabrina apologises to someone over how hard she is to love now that she's been hurt in so many past relationships. Sabrina starts by singing: Oh, what I'd give to be / Meeting you as the glass-half-full version of me / I was easier than I am now / Would've folded, but I can't now.

In the chorus, Sabrina gets more vulnerable. She adds: But I couldn't make it / Any harder to love me / Your arms are reaching' / And your eager heart is throbbin' / I know you're frustrated / 'Cause I will not let you touch me / You say you can take it / But you don't know how hard I can make it.

Reflecting further on how her romantic history has shaped her, Sabrina sings: F---boys you'll never meet / Well, you can thank them for a while / So goddamn reactionary / And for the graveyard in my stomach / Filled with pivotal formative comments / Meanwhile, you're just tryna tell me I look nice.

The song ends with Sabrina concluding that her lover will eventually want to leave her for someone who is less emotionally scarred: Oh, one day, believe me / You'll want someone that makes it easy.

Like Sabrina's best songs, 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' is the kind of emotionally raw song that anyone can relate to. It's an anthem for anyone who's ever been hurt in love and has their guard up.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics

VERSE 1
Oh, what I'd give to be
Meeting you as the glass-half-full version of me
I was easier than I am now
Would've folded, but I can't now
Heard they say this emotion should be kind

CHORUS
But I couldn't make it
Any harder to love me
Your arms are reaching'
And your eager heart is throbbin'
I know you're frustrated
'Cause I will not let you touch me
You say you can take it
But you don't know how hard I can make it

VERSE 2
F---boys you'll never meet
Well, you can thank them for a while
So goddamn reactionary
And for the graveyard in my stomach
Filled with pivotal formative comments
Meanwhile, you're just tryna tell me I look nice (Ooh)

CHORUS
But I couldn't make it
Any harder to love me
Your arms are reachin'
And your eager heart is throbbin'
I know you're frustrated
'Cause I will not let you touch me
You say you can take it
But you don't know how hard I can make it

BRIDGE
Oh no
Oh

OUTRO
I couldn't make it
Any harder to love me
Oh, one day, believe me
You'll want someone that makes it easy

