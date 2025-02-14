The heartbreaking meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics explained

Sabrina Carpenter 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

By Sam Prance

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics about? The story behind the song.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter is making fans emotional with the moving meaning behind her 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics.

If you've followed Sabrina Carpenter's career for a while, you'll already be well aware that she has an incredible voice. Whether she's belting on bops like 'Sue Me' or switching octaves on songs like 'Bed Chem', Sabrina regularly proves what a talented singer she is. She even delivers flawless covers of songs like 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' on tour.

Now, Sabrina has released a song that feels like her own version of 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'. What are Sabrina's 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics about though? Here's a full breakdown of what the heartbreaking song means.

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Short n Sweet in hilarious skit

'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' is a song in which Sabrina apologises to someone over how hard she is to love now that she's been hurt in so many past relationships. Sabrina starts by singing: Oh, what I'd give to be / Meeting you as the glass-half-full version of me / I was easier than I am now / Would've folded, but I can't now.

In the chorus, Sabrina gets more vulnerable. She adds: But I couldn't make it / Any harder to love me / Your arms are reaching' / And your eager heart is throbbin' / I know you're frustrated / 'Cause I will not let you touch me / You say you can take it / But you don't know how hard I can make it.

Reflecting further on how her romantic history has shaped her, Sabrina sings: F---boys you'll never meet / Well, you can thank them for a while / So goddamn reactionary / And for the graveyard in my stomach / Filled with pivotal formative comments / Meanwhile, you're just tryna tell me I look nice.

The song ends with Sabrina concluding that her lover will eventually want to leave her for someone who is less emotionally scarred: Oh, one day, believe me / You'll want someone that makes it easy.

couldn’t make it any harder is so hopelessly devoted to you coded HER VOCALS ARE EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/ZfHGUdP8Rt — Sabrina Carpenter Spotify (@SpotifySC) February 13, 2025

Like Sabrina's best songs, 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' is the kind of emotionally raw song that anyone can relate to. It's an anthem for anyone who's ever been hurt in love and has their guard up.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder' lyrics

VERSE 1

Oh, what I'd give to be

Meeting you as the glass-half-full version of me

I was easier than I am now

Would've folded, but I can't now

Heard they say this emotion should be kind

CHORUS

But I couldn't make it

Any harder to love me

Your arms are reaching'

And your eager heart is throbbin'

I know you're frustrated

'Cause I will not let you touch me

You say you can take it

But you don't know how hard I can make it

VERSE 2

F---boys you'll never meet

Well, you can thank them for a while

So goddamn reactionary

And for the graveyard in my stomach

Filled with pivotal formative comments

Meanwhile, you're just tryna tell me I look nice (Ooh)

CHORUS

But I couldn't make it

Any harder to love me

Your arms are reachin'

And your eager heart is throbbin'

I know you're frustrated

'Cause I will not let you touch me

You say you can take it

But you don't know how hard I can make it

BRIDGE

Oh no

Oh

OUTRO

I couldn't make it

Any harder to love me

Oh, one day, believe me

You'll want someone that makes it easy

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.