Zayn Malik On Why He Was Kicked Off Tinder Twice

15 May 2024, 10:57

Zayn Malik's new album drops on the 17th of May 2024
Zayn Malik's new album drops on the 17th of May 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

One Direction’s Zayn Malik has not only revealed he’s used dating apps in the past but for this specific reason, he was kicked off Tinder more than once!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zayn Malik’s been back in the news recently in line with his highly anticipated album ‘Room Under the Stairs’ which will drop on the 17th of May.

It’s been nine years since his glorious One Direction days with bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne and fans have been pleased to see that Zayn has been looking and sounding like his old self in recent months.

After appearing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon as well as putting his taste buds to the test on Hot Ones, Zayn’s officially been emerging out of his cocoon of isolation.

Most recently, Zayn did an in-depth interview with Nylon magazine, where he didn’t hold back opening up about his love life, from getting kicked off dating apps like Tinder to his life with Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were together from 2015 - 2021
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were together from 2015 - 2021. Picture: Getty

Zayn has had two major public relationships since One Direction was formed. The star dated Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards from 2011 to 2015 and got engaged to one another in 2013.

Later in 2015, Zayn was spotted with Gigi and the pair were together until 2021, the pair share a daughter together who was born in 2020.

Speaking to the magazine, Zayn revealed that outside of those two relationships, he has dabbled in dating apps to meet people too.

“It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest,” he told the publication. “Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice.”

Zayn is now navigating being single and a father to Khai
Zayn is now navigating being single and a father to Khai. Picture: Getty

So dating apps may be out of the picture for him, but Zayn also revealed he’d been focussing on himself anyway.

“I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life,” he said.

It’s no news that creating one of the world's biggest boybands of a generation makes you grow up quickly, but Zayn also attributed his past decisions to the way he was raised prior to being in the band.

“I lived a very chill life in Bradford. I never really had a girlfriend. My parents were kind of old-school, so I never brought a girlfriend home or anything,” he says.

“When I got the chance to do that, I jumped straight in, two feet first, and was like, ‘I'm going to have a girlfriend, and she’s going to live with me. This makes me a grown man.’”

Zayn may have been referring to his relationship with Perrie, where the pair jumped into a proposal not two years into dating, despite the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer only being 21 years old at the time.

But Zayn’s gotten a lifetime of experience since then and as he continues to navigate being single and a father, he's now learnt he can take his time.

“It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner,” he admitted to the magazine, “I only have my daughter 50 percent of the time. I would have her 90 percent if I could.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

When does Bridgerton season 3 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Time: Here's When Part 1 Comes Out On Netflix

TV & Film

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

TV & Film

All the songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack

Bridgerton Season Three Soundtrack And Every Orchestral Cover

Miranda Cosgrove Wants An iCarly Movie To "Wrap It All Up" After Reboot Was Cancelled

Miranda Cosgrove Wants An iCarly Movie After Reboot Was Suddenly Cancelled

TV & Film

Zendaya speaks about Euphoria season 3 delay

Zendaya Says Euphoria Season Three Delay Has Been 'Tough'

Tom Holland has switched up his hair for his role in Romeo & Juliet

Tom Holland Gets A New Hair Cut For Romeo And Juliet Play

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits