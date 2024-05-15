Zayn Malik On Why He Was Kicked Off Tinder Twice

Zayn Malik's new album drops on the 17th of May 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

One Direction’s Zayn Malik has not only revealed he’s used dating apps in the past but for this specific reason, he was kicked off Tinder more than once!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zayn Malik’s been back in the news recently in line with his highly anticipated album ‘Room Under the Stairs’ which will drop on the 17th of May.

It’s been nine years since his glorious One Direction days with bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne and fans have been pleased to see that Zayn has been looking and sounding like his old self in recent months.

After appearing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon as well as putting his taste buds to the test on Hot Ones, Zayn’s officially been emerging out of his cocoon of isolation.

Most recently, Zayn did an in-depth interview with Nylon magazine, where he didn’t hold back opening up about his love life, from getting kicked off dating apps like Tinder to his life with Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were together from 2015 - 2021. Picture: Getty

Zayn has had two major public relationships since One Direction was formed. The star dated Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards from 2011 to 2015 and got engaged to one another in 2013.

Later in 2015, Zayn was spotted with Gigi and the pair were together until 2021, the pair share a daughter together who was born in 2020.

Speaking to the magazine, Zayn revealed that outside of those two relationships, he has dabbled in dating apps to meet people too.

“It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest,” he told the publication. “Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice.”

Zayn is now navigating being single and a father to Khai. Picture: Getty

So dating apps may be out of the picture for him, but Zayn also revealed he’d been focussing on himself anyway.

“I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life,” he said.

It’s no news that creating one of the world's biggest boybands of a generation makes you grow up quickly, but Zayn also attributed his past decisions to the way he was raised prior to being in the band.

“I lived a very chill life in Bradford. I never really had a girlfriend. My parents were kind of old-school, so I never brought a girlfriend home or anything,” he says.

“When I got the chance to do that, I jumped straight in, two feet first, and was like, ‘I'm going to have a girlfriend, and she’s going to live with me. This makes me a grown man.’”

Zayn may have been referring to his relationship with Perrie, where the pair jumped into a proposal not two years into dating, despite the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer only being 21 years old at the time.

But Zayn’s gotten a lifetime of experience since then and as he continues to navigate being single and a father, he's now learnt he can take his time.

“It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner,” he admitted to the magazine, “I only have my daughter 50 percent of the time. I would have her 90 percent if I could.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.