Zayn Fans Heartbroken By His Latest Relationship Confession

9 May 2024, 10:59 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 14:20

Zayn Malik gets candid about his past relationships
Zayn Malik gets candid about his past relationships. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

In Zayn's latest interview with Zach Sang his love life came up and fans are shocked by what he hinted to about his relationship with Gigi Hadid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During a deep dive into his new music and upcoming album 'Room Under The Stairs', Zayn got really candid about his love life.

The 'What I Am' singer sat down with podcaster Zach Sang who asked him: "Do you look back at where you've come from and go, 'I was in love'?"

Zayn and Gigi Hadid shippers, brace for this - his response came: "When you ask me, 'what is love' I think the reason that's hard for me to answer that question because I don't know if I've ever actually truly been in love."

Of course Zayn expressed the love for his daughter Khai (who he shares with Gigi), but he explained that it was different to romantic love - which he feels he hasn't experienced.

His super honest answer provoked a genuine reaction from his fans who have seen him through different stages of his life, through girlfriends and even engagements.

Zayn and Gigi have a daughter together
Zayn and Gigi have a daughter together. Picture: Getty

One commenter wrote: "Such a messy question but dang it's sad to think he wasn't in love [with] Gigi."

Other responses like, "I love him but this is crazy he was engaged!!!" and "Gigi crying in a corner" were said. However the overwhelming amount of comments were his fans saying he'd never been in love because he hadn't met them... keep dreaming guys!

Zayn was once engaged to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, and it was also reported that he allegedly proposed to Gigi but she said no because she was too young. Neither of these relationships stood the test of time which reflects his sentiment of never truly being in love.

While he and Gigi still co-parent their daughter, later on in the conversation Zayn alluded to being completely "done" with their romantic relationship.

Zayn spoke about how their breakup inspired his song 'Alienated', Zach pressed: "Does a song like that put a period on that story or is it an ellipsis? A dot dot dot."

"No it's a period," he added definitely. Going on to explain the need for closure, he said: "Close things off and be like this is done, I'm done with this. This emotion I've got it out and now I can move on from it."

He said that this song isn't closure for him because he got it in real life, he said he's "moved on" from that part of his life.

Of course he didn't mention any names, but after having a baby with Gigi and all the family drama that ensued it's likely that she was his most turbulent breakup.

