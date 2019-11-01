Zayn Malik’s Sister Safaa Pregnant: 17 Year Old Displays Blossoming Bump At Her Baby Shower

1 November 2019, 11:58 | Updated: 1 November 2019, 12:04

Zayn Malik's little sister is pregnant
Zayn Malik's little sister is pregnant. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Zayn Malik’s little sister Safaa has revealed she is pregnant.

Safaa Malik, who got married in September, is pregnant with her first child with her new husband Martin.

The younger sister of former One Direction star Zayn Malik unveiled her blossoming baby bump on Instagram during her baby shower – where she revealed she’s expecting a baby girl.

Zayn's Family Hit Back At Trolls Asking About The Singer In Sister's Wedding Photos

In pictures shared on Instagram, Safaa can be seen celebrating the news with her friends and family.

Safaa Malik revealed she is expecting a baby girl
Safaa Malik revealed she is expecting a baby girl. Picture: Instagram
Zayn Malik's sister Safaa displayed her blossoming bump
Zayn Malik's sister Safaa displayed her blossoming bump. Picture: Instagram

Displaying her glowing figure in a tight pink dress, the newly-married 17 year old posed happily for the camera with a sash over her shoulders which read: “It’s a baby girl.”

Zayn’s sister captioned it: “I won” with a smiley face emoji and a string of red hearts.

In another photo she can be seen with a beautiful pink cake decorated with a pair of adorable baby shoes.

A gif attached to the snap reads: “It’s a girl” as the caption says: “My little baby.”

Guests were also treated to little pink and white cookies in the shape of baby grows, milk bottles, dummies and bibs.

It’s not yet known whether Zayn attended his sister’s baby shower, but he is thought to have missed her wedding day in September.

The siblings’ mum Trisha posted a number of pictures during the nuptials, in snaps liked by Zayn’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Nikah ceremony in Bradford, surrounded by their family.

Trisha captioned the uploads: “My baby girl’s big day.”

