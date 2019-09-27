Zayn's Family Hit Back At Trolls Asking About The Singer In Sister's Wedding Photos

Zayn's sister hits back at trolls asking about the singer. Picture: Instagram

Zayn Malik’s sister has clapped back at trolls who asked where Zayn was and branded their sister ‘too young’ to be getting married.

Zayn Malik’s sister, Waliyha, has defended their sister, Safaa, against trolls who have been commenting on the 17-year-old’s recent wedding about why the 'Let Me' was absent from the celebration.

Waliyha shared some family snaps from her sister's wedding on Instagram and was hit with a flood of comments, asking where Zayn was, as well as branding Safaa ‘too young’ to get married.

Unsurprisingly, Zayn's sister's comments were flooded with questions, asking where the former One Direction member was, as he appears to have been absent from the entire event.

Waliyha snapped back to one comment saying: “WE WANT ZAYNNNNNNNNNN”, simply replying: “Well your on the wrong Instagram if you didn’t know his is @zayn.”

Waliyha Malik claps back at trolls. Picture: Instagram

Posting a snap from her sister's big day to her 708K Instagram followers, the post was hit with backlash as people branded Safaa 'too young' for marriage, after she married her boyfriend, Martin Tasir, in their hometown, Bradford, on September 16th.

The 21-year-old posted on Instagram, saying: “Congratulations to my beautiful baby sister and the best little brother in law on your Nikkah. Love you.”

One comment read: “I’m shocked? Is it their culture getting married so young?”, to which Waliyha replied, saying “why does it have to be a culture thing?? Isn’t it normal to fall in love and get married.”

Waliyha Malik claps back at trolls. Picture: Instagram

Another said: “What the hell man she’s a baby what’s with the world these days.” Safaa’s older sister responded, saying: “What’s wrong with the world these days that Ur drinking a glass of coke and put it as ur dp ????????”

Safaa seemed to stay away from the online hate, as her older sister took charge of the situation, and we are so here for the big sister love!

As for Zayn, despite staying extremely low-key as of late, he has broken his prolonged social media to drop a track 'Trampoline', which fans are loving, although we don't yet know why he skipped his sister's wedding.

