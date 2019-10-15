Liam Payne Album: Release Date, Title, And All The Details On The One Direction Star’s Debut Album

Liam Payne's new album will be released in December. Picture: PA / Getty

One Direction fans have long been awaiting Liam Payne’s first album.

Liam Payne has dropped a number of hits since One Direction took a hiatus, including ‘Strip That Down’, ‘Polaroid’ and his most recent single ‘Stack It Up’, but we’re yet to hear a full album from the 26 year old.

After the release of his latest tune, fans are eager now more than ever to hear Liam’s debut album, especially as bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles are also releasing new music at the moment.

Here’s everything we know so far about his first solo album, including its release date.

Liam Payne’s album release date

We won’t have much longer to wait for the pop star’s album, as it’s said to drop on 6 December, according to Music News Facts.

In a tweet they said: “Liam Payne will release his debut album, ‘LP1’ on December 6th according to various retailers."

Album title

While Liam’s album title is yet to be confirmed, it’s being referred to as ‘LP1’ by fans on Twitter.

.@LiamPayne will release his debut album, 'LP1' on December 6th, according to various retailers. 🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/E0qbQ0ZIGX — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 15, 2019

What has Liam said about his new album?

Liam has remained pretty secretive about what to expect from his debut creation, but after performing at HMV Vault in Birmingham recently he was apparently heard saying he’s “the happiest he’s ever been”.

The Daily Payne tweeted claiming Liam said: “I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been at the moment right now. My album is coming out soon, I’ve been doing a bunch of different modelling stuff for Hugo and different things so it’s been really great.”

They later added that the star spoke about his love for physical copies of a CD, over streaming music online.

He apparently said: “You can’t really beat a physical copy of an album. My dad was just saying that. My CDs he loves having a physical copy of them, it might be different because he’s my dad.”

Of course, once his album drops fans will be eager to know if Liam will be heading on tour – so keep an eye on this page for all the updates.

