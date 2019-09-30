Liam Payne And Maya Henry Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About One Direction Singer's Romance

Liam Payne & Maya Henry relationship timeline. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have rekindled their romance and made their relationship official after briefly being linked to each other last year. Here’s everything we know…

One Direction star Liam Payne and model Maya Henry confirmed their romance in August after reportedly keeping it secret for months, out of respect to his ex, Cheryl.

Liam and Maya were linked to each other briefly last year, following his split from the ‘Love Made Me Do It’ singer, but seemed to rekindle their romance after waiting months to make it public knowledge.

They were spotted out together holding hands, just before the ‘Stack It Up’ singer confirmed his romance to the 19-year-old model.

So how did they meet? Here’s what we know about the couple’s unfolding romance…

When did they meet? - September 2015

The couple first met in 2015, when Maya was lucky enough to attend a 1D meet and greet, and allegedly first dated just weeks after his long-term relationship ended with Cheryl in 2018.

At the time, Liam was in no rush to get into another relationship as ‘above all else obviously his main priority is Bear’.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry in 2015. Picture: Twitter

When was their first date? – August 2019

They were first spotted in August, holding hands on a date night in Mayfair, before the 26-year-old singer confirmed his relationship with the Texan-born model.

They were then seen out enjoying a secret date night at exclusive Bulgari hotel to celebrate the father-of-one’s birthday.

Confirming their romance – September 2019

Liam joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to talk about his new single, ‘Stack It Up’, and was asked about his new relationship, where he admitted his happiness in the blossoming romance.

He said: “We’re fairly happy at the moment. I’m just past the point of where I’m bothered or not. “It’s not worth my happiness; I’d just rather go out and do what I want. I’ve got nothing to hide.”

Meeting the parents – September 2019

A source revealed to a tabloid that Liam had introduced Maya to his mum, admitting that he was ‘smitten’.

The report said: “Liam was really keen for Maya and his mum to get on and was leading the conversation throughout their meal.

“Introducing her to his mum shows how much he thinks of her.”

Liam Payne and Maya Henry. Picture: Instagram

Liam praises Maya in a gushing Instagram post – September 2019

Liam shared a romantic post about his girlfriend, saying that she’s the reason for having the ‘biggest smile’ on his face, as well as telling a tabloid that the fact she’s ‘so relaxed’ helps him to stay calm in situations.

The post he shared on Instagram was captioned: “Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy… sure glad you brought him back though. This has been the most amazing release week to date! Massive thank you to all my team for helping setting it all up and making it run smooth.

“Then last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is. Love you all let’s stack this sh** up.”

Maya responded, saying: “So proud of you and so glad we can be happy together. Stack it up biisshhh.”

The model, who is alledely planning on becoming a human rights or personal injury lawyer once she finishes university, shared the same post on her Instagram, saying: “All smiles over here,” in which the 1D star replied, “Always and always will be.”

