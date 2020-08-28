Liam Payne 'Engaged' To Girlfriend Maya Henry After Proposing With £3m Ring

Liam Payne is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Maya Henry after popping the question with a £3m ring.

Liam Payne is rumoured to have got engaged to his girlfriend Maya Henry, after dating for the last two years!

According to MailOnline, Liam popped the question to the 20-year-old model with a huge £3m engagement ring.

Maya was seen wearing the ring last night when the couple went for a romantic meal together in central London.

Liam and Maya went for dinner at the posh Novikov restaurant and the huge rock was clearly spotted on Maya's fourth finger on her left hand, which is where an engagement ring always goes.

Liam Payne 'engaged' to girlfriend Maya Henry. Picture: Getty Images

Apparently, One Direction star Liam proposed during lockdown - what a cutie! He was first linked with Maya back in August 2018, following his high-profile split from Cheryl, who he shares his three-year-old son Bear with.

It wasn't until a whole year later in September 2019 that Liam spoke publicly about Maya for the first time on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

"We’re fairly happy at the moment. I’m just past the point of where I’m bothered or not," Liam told his pal Roman.

"It’s not worth my happiness. I’d just rather go out and do what I want. I’ve got nothing to hide."

Liam Payne and Maya Henry leave Novikov restaurant. Picture: Getty Images

The 26-year-old singer then went Instagram official with his American girlfriend, sharing a photo of them all coupled up.

