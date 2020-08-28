Liam Payne 'Engaged' To Girlfriend Maya Henry After Proposing With £3m Ring

28 August 2020, 09:06

Liam Payne is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Maya Henry after popping the question with a £3m ring.

Liam Payne is rumoured to have got engaged to his girlfriend Maya Henry, after dating for the last two years!

According to MailOnline, Liam popped the question to the 20-year-old model with a huge £3m engagement ring.

Maya was seen wearing the ring last night when the couple went for a romantic meal together in central London.

Liam and Maya went for dinner at the posh Novikov restaurant and the huge rock was clearly spotted on Maya's fourth finger on her left hand, which is where an engagement ring always goes.

Liam Payne 'engaged' to girlfriend Maya Henry
Liam Payne 'engaged' to girlfriend Maya Henry. Picture: Getty Images

Apparently, One Direction star Liam proposed during lockdown - what a cutie! He was first linked with Maya back in August 2018, following his high-profile split from Cheryl, who he shares his three-year-old son Bear with.

It wasn't until a whole year later in September 2019 that Liam spoke publicly about Maya for the first time on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

"We’re fairly happy at the moment. I’m just past the point of where I’m bothered or not," Liam told his pal Roman.

"It’s not worth my happiness. I’d just rather go out and do what I want. I’ve got nothing to hide."

Liam Payne and Maya Henry leave Novikov restaurant
Liam Payne and Maya Henry leave Novikov restaurant. Picture: Getty Images

The 26-year-old singer then went Instagram official with his American girlfriend, sharing a photo of them all coupled up.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson reveals weight gain after 'Holiday' music video in honest post

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Has 'Gained A Stone' Since 'Holiday' Music Video In Honest Instagram Post
A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Contestants Revealed

Liam Payne proposed to Maya Henry with a £3million ring

Everything You Need To Know About Liam Payne And Maya Henry’s £3million Engagement Ring

Chris Hughes has allegedly moved on with model Mary Bedford

Chris Hughes ‘Dating’ Instagram Model As PDA Pictures Emerge Following Split From Jesy Nelson
Liam Payne and Maya Henry are reportedly engaged

Is Liam Payne Engaged To Maya Henry? The Details We Know So Far

Liam Payne has been dating Maya Henry since summer 2019

Liam Payne And Maya Henry Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About One Direction Singer's Romance

Liam Payne

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters