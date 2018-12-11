Cheryl – ‘Love Made Me Do It’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Cheryl’s comeback single sounded even more amazing live at London’s O2!

She kept us waiting for her new music, but November saw Cheryl reveal her comeback track ‘Love Made Me Do It’ – and she closed her #CapitalJBB set with it tonight.

As well as performing some old favourites, Cheryl showed off her new music to the delight of the crowd – and those dance routines are just something else!

You can always rely on Cheryl to bring one hell of a show – and you can relive her set by clicking on the video above.

Cheryl – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Call My Name’

‘Crazy Stupid Love’

‘Fight For This Love’

‘Love Made Me Do It’

Cheryl on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

Cheryl – ‘Love Made Me Do It’ Lyrics

I've took the fast lane all of my life

I've been a bad girl, I've been the good wife

I don't stop to think, when I go in, I go in

I've fallen hard like a million times

On number seven of my nine lives

The ink on my skin, is all the places I've been

Oh my God (oh my God), I'm such a sucker (I'm such a sucker)

I fall in love (I fall in love) with every f***er (mm hmm)

But oh no, I won't apologise

Nah, 'cause I'm

Breaking all my rules

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

'Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And now I'm

Losing all my cool

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

'Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it

And I'd do it again

Yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Love made me do it and I'd do it again

I did my time on the yellow brick road

I saw some s*** that'd make your head explode

Had to do what I do, just to get me to you

And all my friends are like, "Whoa, girl stop"

'Cause they're the ones who pick the pieces up

It's bad for my health but I just can't help myself

Oh my God (oh my God), I'm such a sucker (I'm such a sucker)

I fall in love (I fall in love) with every f***er (mm hmm)

But oh no, I won't apologise

Nah, 'cause I'm

Breaking all my rules

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

'Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And now I'm

Losing all my cool

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

'Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it

And I'd do it again

Yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Love made me do it and I'd do it again

I'm not gonna justify

Why I wanna change my mind

'Cause I'm a lover, not a hater

Sure as hell won't take no blame for my behaviour

No, I'm not gonna justify

Why I wanna change my mind

'Cause I'm a lover, not a hater

Sure as hell won't take no blame for my behaviour

Breaking all my rules

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

'Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And now I'm

Losing all my cool

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

'Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it

And I'd do it again

Yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Love made me do it and I'd do it again

