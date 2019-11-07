Cheryl’s Net Worth, Height, And Family Life With Son Bear: Everything You Need To Know About The Singer

Cheryl has raked in an impressive net worth. Picture: Getty

Cheryl has remained a firm favourite pop star of the nation since rising to fame with Girls Aloud.

Cheryl, who will soon appear as a judge on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, has had an expansive career, landing in the spotlight thanks to Girls Aloud after winning Pop Stars: The Rivals and later securing her spot as the nation’s sweetheart when she became a judge on The X Factor 2008.

She then launched a solo career after Girls Aloud split in 2009, releasing hits such as ‘Fight For This Love’, ‘Parachute’ and ‘3 Words’.

But it’s not just performing Cheryl has made a career out of and the mum of Bear, two, who she shares with ex boyfriend Liam Payne, has put her name to a variety of projects over the years.

What is Cheryl’s net worth?

Cheryl appeared on The X Factor on and off from 2008 to 2015. Picture: Getty

Cheryl, whose latest single ‘Let You’ was released in May, has a net worth of £20 million according to Spears.

The 36 year old had a hugely successful career with Girls Aloud before she embarked on a solo career. Along the way she worked with some huge brands including L’Oreal – which reportedly earned her between £4million and £5.5million per year.

How has Cheryl made her fortune?

Cheryl was a L'Oreal ambassador until 2019. Picture: Getty

Cheryl was launched into the limelight in 2003 following her time on Pop Stars: The Rivals, where Girls Aloud were created.

Following an incredible six years of success the girls, including Kimberly Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Sarah Harding, decided to split.

They reunited in 2013 to celebrate their 10-year anniversary but each returned to their solo ventures after a tour of the UK.

In the meantime, she’d become a judge on The X Factor in 2008, staying on the panel until 2011 and returning again for series 11 and 12 in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

She has also released four studio albums; ‘3 Words’ in 2009, ‘A Million Lights’ in 2012, ‘Messy Little Raindrops’ in 2010, ‘Only Human’ in 2014, and a fifth which she said was “pretty much finished” in 2018.

As well as her solo career, Cheryl has long been recognised as a style icon and regularly appeared on the FROW.

She also has her own range of eyelashes with Eyelure and had a lengthy contract with L’Oreal as an ambassador for the brand.

Her latest collaboration is with Easilocks, where she has a range of styles and shades available in HD Fibre Hair.

Fans will next see the singer on their TV screens when The Greatest Dancer returns in early 2020, where Cheryl stars as a coach alongside Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall – who joins the cast next year.

Cheryl’s height

Cheryl appears as a guest judge on Ru Paul's Judge Race UK. Picture: BBC

Cheryl is 5ft, 2in.

The singer’s son Bear and her relationship with Liam Payne

Cheryl welcomed her first baby, Bear, in March 2017 with her then-boyfriend Liam who she began dating in 2015. The couple split in July 2018 but remain amicable months after breaking up.

Liam even branded Cheryl the “most important person in my life” during a chat with Ant Middleton on Sky One’s upcoming Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking.

The couple keep their son away from the spotlight, rarely sharing photos of the tot on social media and ensuring his face is hidden if they do, but the star sometimes opens up about motherhood in interviews.

She's also been very open about her hopes to have more children in future, admitting she wants a "whole household" of kids.

