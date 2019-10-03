Every Guest Judge On Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK – Including Jade Thirwall, Cheryl And Maisie Williams

RuPaul's Drag Race UK has an array of celeb guest panelists. Picture: BBC / Michelle Visage/Instagram

Who are the guest judges on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK?

RuPaul’s Drag Race has hit the UK for its first ever season and there are some incredible guest judges joining Ru Paul, Alan Carr, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the panel.

From Little Mix legend Jade Thirlwall to Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield, there are some huge names getting involved in the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race to give their critique and A-list opinion on the drag queen hopefuls.

But who are the guest judges and what have they said about being involved? Here’s everything you need to know…

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield is a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture: BBC

Andrew Garfield was one of the first guest panelists to be announced for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The Spider-Man actor said he’s looking forward to taking part because he loves the show’s creativity and has long been an avid fan.

When BBC Three confirmed he’ll be appearing on one of the episodes, Andrew said: “The creativity is always totally outside the box and it’s one of the many reasons I watch and love this show.”

Michaela Cole

Michaela Cole is a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture: Getty

Chewing Gum star Michaela Cole will no doubt be a hilarious addition to the panel. The 32-year-old writer and actress has also starred in Black Mirror and Black Earth Rising.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams said she couldn't wait to be part of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture: BBC

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is best known for her role as Arya Stark in the HBO series, but she’s a firm fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

She said of her upcoming role: “I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag.”

Jade Thirlwall

Fans were thrilled to see Jade Thirlwall was part of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture: Michelle Visage/Instagram

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall has always been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, making her the perfect guest judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. When she was announced as one of the celebrity panelist Jade said: “I love absolutely everything about drag. I love that it’s art. I love how fabulous it is, how fun it is, I love that you can transform your body into a fantastic beautiful woman… the whole thing!

“I just wish in my next life I can be a drag queen.”

Geri Horner

Geri Horner will be a fabulous addition to the Ru Paul's Drag Race UK panel. Picture: Getty

Spice Girl Geri said she can’t wait to get behind the judging panel and “see what the girls are made of”.

“I just love how drag encourages people to be exactly who they are. This show has brought so much joy and pride to people all over the world,” she said.

Cheryl

Cheryl will come face to face with a drag queen who's based her entire act on her. Picture: Getty

Cheryl is not only starring as a guest judge on the drag race series, but she’ll also have the chance to come face to face with one of the contestants who has based her act entirely on the Geordie singer.

Cheryl Hole said the real life Cheryl has inspired so much of her life, meaning the pop star will be able to provide plenty of useful critique.

Twiggy

Twiggy is a professional at passing on her expert advice. Picture: Getty

Modelling legend Twiggy, will be an excellent addition to the panel, able to offer her expert critique on the drag queen’s looks and poses.

She has previously starred on America’s Next Top Model as a judge, meaning she’ll be a pro at delivering her advice.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs every Thursday at 8pm on BBC iPlayer.

