Michelle Visage Net Worth: How Ru Paul’s Drag Race Judge Made Her Fortune

Michelle Visage is most well known for Ru Paul's Drag Race. Picture: VH1 / BBC

Ru Paul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage is currently starring on Strictly Come Dancing.

Michelle Visage is best known for her role on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, but she is currently starring on Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

51-year-old Michelle has grown a legion of fans here in the UK thanks to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and she has continued to wow Strictly viewers just a few weeks into the BBC programme.

WATCH: The Queens Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK's First Ever Series In Official Trailer!

The American star had an established career way before she joined the drag queen competition, but what is her net worth?

Here’s everything you need to know about Michelle Visage’s career and impressive fortune….

What is Michelle Visage’s net worth?

According to Celebs Net Worth, Visage’s net worth is £650,000 as of 2018.

She’s amassed such a fortune through her life-long career in the music and entertainment industry, after starting off in a girl band before later moving into television presenting and producing.

Michelle Visage’s career

Visage started out her career in a girl band trio called Seduction, who had hits such as ‘Two To Make It Right’ and ‘Could This Be Love’.

After they broke up she provided vocals for another dance act, The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M.

She began co-hosting Ru Paul’s VH1 show The RuPaul Show in 1996 and worked closely with him for the next few years, as well as presenting VH1’s red carpet coverage at the Grammys in 1998 and several other TV projects.

Visage later turned her attentions to radio in LA, New York and Florida before returning to LA in 2011 to work with RuPaul again on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

She also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK’s 2015 series.

Michelle Visage appears on the UK series of Ru Paul's Drag Race. Picture: Getty

What does Michelle Visage do on Ru Paul’s Drag Race?

Michelle is a panellist on the drag queen talent competition, offering critique and words of advice for the hopeful drag queens alongside her best friend Ru Paul himself, and their fellow panelists.

The show is coming to the UK on 3 October, with Alan Carr and Graham Norton joining the show as judges.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Drag Race News!