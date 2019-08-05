Michelle Visage Joins Strictly Line Up: The RuPaul’s Drag Race Star's Career, Age And Husband Revealed

Michelle Visage will be taking part in Strictly 2019. Picture: BBC Strictly/Instagram

Michelle Visage has joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 is already looking like a star-studded line-up, with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage the latest contestant to get involved in the show.

She will be joining the likes of Saffron Barker, Chris Ramsay and Emma Barton when the BBC One series returns in the autumn.

After revealing the news on Lorraine on Monday, Michelle, 51, said: “Getting to do Strictly in my favourite place on earth is an actual DREAM! I’m so excited to show that being 50 doesn’t mean life stops.

“Things may not work like they did when I was 20, but 50 also means FABULOUS! There are plenty of women like me out there who still 'got it' and we still 'plan to use it!' So slap on the sequins, point me to the dance floor and watch me Paso my Doble”

Michelle added she’ll be “representing women of a certain age” and that she’s “over the moon” to be taking part on a show she’s loved for years.

Here’s everything you need to know about Michelle Visage...

Who is Michelle Visage?

Michelle is a singer, TV host and radio DJ who is a huge star in the US as well as in the UK.

As well as being known for being RuPaul Charles’ best friend, she is also well known around the globe especially in the LGBTQ+ community after she joined series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The media personality rose to fame through band Seduction, who sang hits such as ‘Two to Make It Right’, ’True Love’ and ‘Heartbeat’, to name a few.

Michelle Visage and RuPaul have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Michelle Visage’s career

After landing in the spotlight with Seduction, Michelle went on to have her own solo career where she starred on the soundtrack for Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard and worked as a radio DJ for many years.

She later on appeared as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, where America’s best drag queens compete in a bid to become America’s “next drag superstar” and win £82k.

Michelle was also on the fifteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in fifth place.

Who is Michelle Visage's husband?

Michelle has been married to author and screenwriter David Case for 22 years after they apparently met through mutual friends at an event. The couple have two daughters, Lillie and Lola.

The star was quick to shut down talk of the Strictly curse, saying: "It makes me laugh that people think that’s a thing. My husband of 22 years is the love of my life. It’s laughable is what it is."

When is Strictly Come Dancing back on?

While a start date for Strictly is yet to be confirmed, in previous years it began two weeks after the full line-up had been unveiled.

The beginning of September is looking most likely, but we’ll update this page as soon as its return has been revealed.

