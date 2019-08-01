Who Is Saffron Barker? The Strictly Come Dancing YouTuber's Age, Job & Home Town

Saffron Barker is the second YouTuber to join the Strictly family. Picture: Instagram @SaffronBarker/ BBC Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing has announced YouTuber, Saffron Barker, will be on this year's series, so who exactly is the popular YouTuber we'll be seeing on our TV so much, how old is she and where is she from?

Strictly Come Dancing has announced another YouTuber will be joining the show, following in the footsteps of the enormously popular Joe Sugg in 2018, and this time, it's Saffron Barker, who has over two million subscribers to her channel.

Who is Saffron Barker?

Saffron is a popular YouTuber, vlogger and social influencer, who chronicles her daily life in videos she films and narrates- showing everything from her at home with her family, to purchasing a car and showing off her latest purchases.

She often films herself with her family and brothers, completing challenges, but also her luxury lifestyle, having filmed trips to LA int he past.

The show welcomed its first ever YouTuber in the form of Joe Sugg in 2018 last year and he proved to be one of the most popular contestants of the whole series, clearly confirming to the show's producers that casting people from the industry was working.

How old is Saffron?

Despite enjoying enormous success, Saffron is only 19-years-old and will undoubtedly be one of the youngest in the Strictly line-up yet.

Where does she live?

Like fellow YouTubers Alfie Deyes, Joe Zugg and his sister, Zoella, Saffron lives in Brighton, which continues to prove a very successful pool of talent for a relatively small city.

What is her YouTube channel about?

Saffron Barker documented telling her family about Strictly on her channel. Picture: Saffron Barker/ YouTube

Most recently, she documented the moment she told each of her family members that she would be going onto Strictly, and to say it's emotional is an understatement.

She tricked her mum into thinking she had been rejected, and seeing her mum sob when she finds out the truth will have you reaching for the tissues.

She tells her grandparents that they'll be able to watch her on their favourite TV show and brother is, well, slightly underwhelmed but he's a teenager so we'll forgive him.

But aside from that her vlogs are about every day life, beauty mishaps, and generally letting viewers into her life, which people love to watch.

What's her Instagram handle?

She already has 1.2 million followers under her belt, which we're pretty certain is about to shoot up even further as she no doubt becomes a household name on the prime time show, and you can follow her here:

@SaffronBarker

What did she have to apologise for?

People did some digging into the star and resurfaced an incident Saffron had to apologise for last year, after she complained about being unable to get home after somebody died by suicide on the train she was travelling on.

When does Strictly 2019 begin?

The BBC series hasn't had a start date confirmed, but Monday, August 26, 2019 is when the show will have its red carpet launch, and we'll get to see the dancers and celebs together, and we can't wait!

