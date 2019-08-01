Strictly Come Dancing Star & YouTuber Saffron Barker Train Tweet Controversy Explained

Saffron is set to star on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: instagram

Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker was at the centre of a controversy last year.

YouTuber Saffron Barker received a huge backlash from fans last year when she complained a train suicide victim ‘made her late’.

The 19-year-old, who is the latest star to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, posted a video of herself moaning about he situation and rolling her eyes.

She said in the clip: “It should have taken me 50 minutes and instead it took four and a half hours, so that was amazing.

“Obviously, it’s really sad, someone did get hit by a train. But it meant that I couldn’t get home.

“And it wasn't just I couldn't get home, it was just the most stressful thing. They were doing no buses to help anyone. I was in an hour taxi line stood in the cold."

Fans were outraged by her comments and many unsubscribed from her channel and called for Primark to stop collaborating with her.

She later uploaded a video apologising.

In it, she said: “I completely understand how insensitive my comments were.

“I can see how it would appear that I wasn’t being considerate of the awful incident but in no way did I mean it like that.

“My frustrations were not towards the victim but the overall situation. Anyone that knows me knows there was no disrespect.”

She added: “It was wrong of me and I should have been more considerate to what was going on.”

She then uploaded a second video and insisted she would ‘never in a million years roll her eyes at the victim’.

Saffron will appear on this year's Strictly Come Dancing on BBC alongside footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsay and Eastenders actress Emma Barton.

