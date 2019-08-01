Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard ‘In Talks’ For Role On The Greatest Dancer

1 August 2019, 09:58

Curtis Pritchard is in talks for The Greatest Dancer
Curtis Pritchard is in talks for The Greatest Dancer. Picture: ITV2

Love Island finalist Curtis Pritchard is said to be having discussions with the BBC about working on The Greatest Dancer.

Curtis Pritchard wowed his fellow Love Island stars with his dance moves during his time in the villa, even winning the heart of partner Maura Higgins who called his moves “so sexy”, so it’s no surprise the 23 year old is wanted by Simon Cowell for his dance programme.

Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill Reveal What They Plan To Spend The 50K Love Island Prize Money On

The brother of Strictly pro AJ Pritchard was hoping for a Strictly Come Dancing position after leaving the island, but it looks like he may shun the celebrity-led reality show for The Greatest Dancer – which had its first season at the beginning of this year.

The role Curtis is said to be in the running for is the receptionist, meaning this year’s Amelia Wilson would be out of a job.

A source told the tabloids: “The BBC and Simon were keen to get involved in the frenzy that is Love Island and thought Curtis went down well with viewers.

“The receptionist role sounds a small one but it’s important first port of call for contestants when they appear on the show and their interactions with Curtis will set them up nicely before they go out in front of the dance captains.”

Curtis would join the star-studded cast of Oti Mabuse, Cheryl and Matthew Morrison, who are the coaches on The Greatest Dancer.

However, before joining Love Island, Curtis said he would like to take part in Strictly, revealing: “He said: “Joining Strictly is an opportunity that I would never turn down but who knows.”

Curtis’ admission led fans to think this is why he turned down having sex with Maura during the last week in the villa, as it might have affected his chances of being snapped up by TV roles on the outside.

“I won’t be having sex on TV – that’s a private matter, if somebody does that, that’s what they want to do but it’s not what I would like to do,” he said.

“I feel it’s a very private matter and should be done behind closed doors, not for the world to see. It should be between you and your loved one.”

It was revealed earlier on in the series producers have decided not to show the islanders' sex scenes this year, as ITV bosses are said to be worried about affecting their mental health.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Islanders

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Lucie liked a comment about Tom Fury missing out on her

Love Island's Lucie Donlan Likes Comment About Tommy Fury "Missing Out" On Her
Moll-Mae and Belle have got beef.

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Hits Back At Belle Hassan For Calling Her ‘Two-Faced’
Maura Higgins said she was simply shocked by Amber and Greg's Love Island win

Love Island's Maura Higgins Explains Why She Had A Sour Face When Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Were Announced As Winners
Amber & Greg talk prize money and going exclusive

Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill Reveal What They Plan To Spend The 50K Love Island Prize Money On
Curtis Pritchard is not only Strictly star AJ's brother - he's appearing on Love Island this year

Who Is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 Star And Ballroom And Latin Dancer From Shropshire

Hot On Capital

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far
Halle Bailey is playing Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details
Ariana Grande's new track 'boyfriend' with Social House drops Friday

Ariana Grande's Track 'Boyfriend' With Social House: Release Date, Lyrics, Music Video & Meaning

Ariana Grande

Disney is planning several live-action remakes in the near future

A Complete List Of All Of The Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes
Amber Turner & Dan Edgar set to return to TOWIE to face Chloe Sims

Amber Turner To Make Explosive TOWIE Comeback With Chloe Sims As She & Dan Edgar Reunite
Lady Gaga is rumoured to be dating her audio engineer

Who Is Lady Gaga’s Rumoured New Boyfriend Dan Horton? Singer Silences Bradley Cooper Rumours As She’s Spotted Kissing Audio Engineer

Lady Gaga

More Movies & TV News

Jesy Nelson has made a documentary about mental health

Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson’s Mental Health Documentary: Release Date And Details Revealed

Little Mix

Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 Winner And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Meet Love Island 2019 contestant, Tommy Fury - who's also Tyson Fury's brother

Who Is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Tyson Fury's Brother's Age, Instagram And Net Worth
Maura Higgins' reaction to Greg & Amber's win has some people confused

Maura Higgins's Reaction To Amber & Gregg's Love Island Win Has Confused Some People
How much money do the Love Island winners receive?

What Do The Love Island 2019 Winners Get? Prize Money And Twist Details Revealed