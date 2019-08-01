Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard ‘In Talks’ For Role On The Greatest Dancer

Curtis Pritchard is in talks for The Greatest Dancer. Picture: ITV2

Love Island finalist Curtis Pritchard is said to be having discussions with the BBC about working on The Greatest Dancer.

Curtis Pritchard wowed his fellow Love Island stars with his dance moves during his time in the villa, even winning the heart of partner Maura Higgins who called his moves “so sexy”, so it’s no surprise the 23 year old is wanted by Simon Cowell for his dance programme.

Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill Reveal What They Plan To Spend The 50K Love Island Prize Money On

The brother of Strictly pro AJ Pritchard was hoping for a Strictly Come Dancing position after leaving the island, but it looks like he may shun the celebrity-led reality show for The Greatest Dancer – which had its first season at the beginning of this year.

The role Curtis is said to be in the running for is the receptionist, meaning this year’s Amelia Wilson would be out of a job.

A source told the tabloids: “The BBC and Simon were keen to get involved in the frenzy that is Love Island and thought Curtis went down well with viewers.

“The receptionist role sounds a small one but it’s important first port of call for contestants when they appear on the show and their interactions with Curtis will set them up nicely before they go out in front of the dance captains.”

Curtis would join the star-studded cast of Oti Mabuse, Cheryl and Matthew Morrison, who are the coaches on The Greatest Dancer.

However, before joining Love Island, Curtis said he would like to take part in Strictly, revealing: “He said: “Joining Strictly is an opportunity that I would never turn down but who knows.”

Curtis’ admission led fans to think this is why he turned down having sex with Maura during the last week in the villa, as it might have affected his chances of being snapped up by TV roles on the outside.

“I won’t be having sex on TV – that’s a private matter, if somebody does that, that’s what they want to do but it’s not what I would like to do,” he said.

“I feel it’s a very private matter and should be done behind closed doors, not for the world to see. It should be between you and your loved one.”

It was revealed earlier on in the series producers have decided not to show the islanders' sex scenes this year, as ITV bosses are said to be worried about affecting their mental health.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Islanders