The Love Island Contestants’ Sex Scenes Aren’t Being Aired Over Producers’ Fears For Cast’s Mental Health

12 July 2019, 10:47 | Updated: 12 July 2019, 11:00

The Love Islanders' sex scenes aren't being aired this year
The Love Islanders' sex scenes aren't being aired this year. Picture: ITV2

ITV2 haven’t been showing the contestants having sex through fears over how it could affect their mental health.

Previous scenes of Love Island have shown contestants getting down to it under the sheets, with the 2016 series possibly the raunchiest ever, but this season we have’t seen such steamy action talking place in the villa.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

ITV2 producers are reportedly worried about upsetting the islanders including Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames if they were to air the intimate scenes, after 2016 islander and former Miss Great Britain Zara Holland said having sex on TV “ruined her life”.

Zara was stripped of her Miss GB crown after having sex with Alex Bowen in the hideaway.

A source told the tabloids: “There’s a few couples having sex in the villa but it hasn’t been shown on TV – bosses are worried about upsetting them and fear ruining their lives.”

They added: “Most of them have said they’re not comfortable with their sex scenes being broadcast and bosses have taken it all into account.”

Former islander Amy Hart – who walked from the villa after her romance with Curtis Pritchard came to an end – has also claimed her co-stars are refusing to have sex in the villa.

She said: “No one wants to have sex as it’s a family show. It used to be more niche but my 73-year-old nan and grandad are obsessed with it.”

Amy and Curtis did get intimate under the sheets, but apparently only “did bits”.

Similarly, Thursday night’s episode saw Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague allowed a night in the hideaway, but the following morning they said they simply had a “nice cuddle”.

Following her exit from the villa, Amy revealed she was so devastated by Curtis’ dumping she began to lose weight so producers had to “watch over her” while she ate.

