Amy Hart 'In Hiding' After Walking Out Of Love Island Over Curtis Pritchard Heartbreak

9 July 2019, 12:43

Amy Hart is 'in hiding' after leaving the Love Island villa
Amy Hart is 'in hiding' after leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Amy Hart is said to be 'in hiding' after reportedly walking out of the Love Island villa over heartbreak from her and Curtis Pritchard's split.

Everyone was shook when it was reported that 27-year-old air-hostess Amy Hart had 'walked out' of the Love Island villa following her prolonged heartbreak over Curtis Pritchard and it's now being said that she islander is 'in hiding in Spain' after leaving the 2019 series.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

The public have followed Amy and Curtis's difficult journey from the beginning of the series, right up until his brutal dumping - which has since seen Maura Higgins decide to crack on with the professional dancer.

Although nothing has yet been confirmed by either Amy or ITV2 about her leaving the villa, she had previously been 'whisked' out of the villa by the producers to receive psychological help after becoming emotional in the beach hut, so it may not be so surprising if she decided her time on the show had come to an end.

However, it is not surprising if Amy has left the show that she would remain 'in hiding' until viewers had caught up on TV, as there is another couple due to be dumped in Tuesday's episode and it's between her and Curtis, and Lucie Donlan and George Rains.

Savvy viewers do, however, think they've worked out that if Amy chose to walk out the villa, it must mean that Lucie and George are the couple that get dumped by the other islanders.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Two new Islanders will arrive in the villa

Love Island Adding Two New Bombshells Chris And Francesca After Dramatic Dumping
Love Island viewers slam Lucie Donlan for crying during Tommy & Molly Mae's emotional announcement

Love Island Viewers Unimpressed With Lucie Donlan Crying At Tommy & Molly-Mae's Relationship
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are officially boyfriend and girlfriend

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Accused Of Faking Tommy Fury Romance After She Avoids Saying 'I Love You'
Amy Hart has 'walked out' of the Love Island villa for good

Amy Hart 'Quits Love Island & Walks Out Villa' After Getting Dumped By Curtis Pritchard
Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard spotted 'holding hands'

Love Island Fix Claims After Amy Hart & Curtis Pritchard Spotted Holding Hands During Craig David DJ Set

Hot On Capital

Exclusive
Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo answer fans' questions

WATCH: Gaten Matarazzo And Caleb McLaughlin Answer Fans' Stranger Things Questions
Camila Cabello fuels rumours of Shawn Mendes romance

Camila Cabello Posts Cryptic Instagram Amid Shawn Mendes Dating Rumours
Camila Cabello's fans loved her blonde look

Camila Cabello Turns Blonde For New Music Video ‘Find You Again’ With Mark Ronson
China Anne McClain cries over Cameron Boyce's death

WATCH: Cameron Boyce's Descendants Co-Star, China Anne McClain, Breaks Down In Tears
Maleficent 2 will hit cinemas in October this year

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Cast, Release Date And Trailer Of The New Disney Film Starring Angelina Jolie
Dua Lipa relationship timeline

Dua Lipa's Relationship Timeline From Isaac Carew To Anwar Hadid

More Movies & TV News

The live-action remake of Mulan hits cinemas in March 2020

Mulan Live Action Remake: Trailer, Release Date, Cast And Why Mushu Isn’t In The First Clip
Will Byers hinted at his sexuality in Stranger Things 3

Is Will From Stranger Things Gay? Will Byers Hints At Sexuality In Series 3
Cameron Boyce dies aged 20

Cameron Boyce Dies Aged 20 - Disney 'Descendants' & 'Jessie' Actor
Amy Hart has left the Love Island villa after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard

Amy Hart Briefly Left The Love Island Villa After Being Dumped By Curtis Pritchard
Love Island 2019 has been a dramatic series

Which Love Island 2019 Contestant Are You? Take Our Quiz To Find Out How You'd Handle The Villa Drama