Amy Hart 'In Hiding' After Walking Out Of Love Island Over Curtis Pritchard Heartbreak

Amy Hart is 'in hiding' after leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Amy Hart is said to be 'in hiding' after reportedly walking out of the Love Island villa over heartbreak from her and Curtis Pritchard's split.

Everyone was shook when it was reported that 27-year-old air-hostess Amy Hart had 'walked out' of the Love Island villa following her prolonged heartbreak over Curtis Pritchard and it's now being said that she islander is 'in hiding in Spain' after leaving the 2019 series.

The public have followed Amy and Curtis's difficult journey from the beginning of the series, right up until his brutal dumping - which has since seen Maura Higgins decide to crack on with the professional dancer.

Although nothing has yet been confirmed by either Amy or ITV2 about her leaving the villa, she had previously been 'whisked' out of the villa by the producers to receive psychological help after becoming emotional in the beach hut, so it may not be so surprising if she decided her time on the show had come to an end.

However, it is not surprising if Amy has left the show that she would remain 'in hiding' until viewers had caught up on TV, as there is another couple due to be dumped in Tuesday's episode and it's between her and Curtis, and Lucie Donlan and George Rains.

Savvy viewers do, however, think they've worked out that if Amy chose to walk out the villa, it must mean that Lucie and George are the couple that get dumped by the other islanders.

