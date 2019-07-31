Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill Reveal What They Plan To Spend The 50K Love Island Prize Money On

31 July 2019, 10:59 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 11:09

Amber & Greg talk prize money and going exclusive
Amber & Greg talk prize money and going exclusive. Picture: Instagram @Gregoshea/ITV2 Love Island

Love Island champions Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill have revealed what they plan to spend their 'Love Island' prize money on and have a special announcement...

Love Island winners Amber Gill & Greg O'Shea have revealed what they will be spending their £50K prize on after being crowned the 2019 champions- and have a special announcement for everyone.

Maura Higgins's Reaction To Amber & Gregg's Love Island Win Has Confused Some People

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, the 'surprise' winners said they were so shocked to have won that the money didn't even cross their minds, with Greg saying they'll 'probably invest it, or something boring.'

Amber, however admitted she'll 'definitely get at least one designer item and then I’ll save the rest.’

They also made the HUGE confession that were now in fact exclusive, with Greg confirming: "I don’t think it’s in our nature to see other people...we’re both very loyal and we’re definitely only going to be seeing each other."

Despite Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury being the eldest couple in the villa and having even made plans to move in with each other, it was Greg & Amber that took the crown- and finalist Maura Higgins was spotted looking slightly confused as Caroline Flack announced their names.

The Irish grid girl told The Mirror: "You know what, I'm not going to lie - I was shocked...Obviously, I love Greg and Amber to bits, but I mean, it’s Love Island."

Maura Higgins looks confused as Greg & Amber announced as winners
Maura Higgins looks confused as Greg & Amber announced as winners. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

