Maura Higgins's Reaction To Amber & Gregg's Love Island Win Has Confused Some People

Maura Higgins' reaction to Greg & Amber's win has some people confused. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

People noticed that Maura Higgins reacted with much less excitement than the others when Greg & Amber were announced as the Love Island winners...

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea were officially crowned Love Island 2019 champions much to many people's surprise- perhaps the most of all Maura Higgins, who was spotted not looking entirely over the moon when Caroline announced their names during Monday night's finale.

Love Island Finalists Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Have Viewers In Tears At Their Romantic Speeches

Despite only being a couple for a relatively short period of time, with Greg heading into the villa toward the end of the series, their instant connection and saw them quickly couple up, and viewers at home loved them together every step of the way.

Maura was perhaps surprised that Molly-Mae and Tommy didn't take the crown, as they got together very early on in the series and have already discussed moving in with each other and have long since been in an official 'relationship'.

People took to Twitter to ask why Maura wasn't celebrating nearly as much as Amber's BFF, Ovie Soko, was, with one user asking "Can I ask why is Maura fuming that Ovie is clapping for Amber and Greg?!" and another saying "Anyone else catch Maura’s face when amber and Greg won? Sorry hun the public is obsessed with them."

Can I ask why is Maura fuming that Ovie is clapping for Amber and Greg?!🙄 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandFinal pic.twitter.com/TIe2Dv7xp7 — Carly🖤 (@thecarlydenton) July 29, 2019

Anyone else catch Maura’s face when amber and Greg won? Sorry hun the public is obsessed with them🤷🏻‍♀️ #loveisland pic.twitter.com/yksIMQGQwY — it is what it is (@aliyaaaaxx) July 29, 2019

What’s with Maura’s reaction to Amber and Greg winning?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0mNmoh9mFm — Daria Furholt (@DariaFurholt) July 29, 2019

However, Maura could be heard congratulating Greg, overjoyed that "the winner is Irish!", so we're pretty sure her initial reaction was one of shock and not disapproval.

She and Curtis Pritchard finished the series in fourth place, with Ovie Soko & India Reynolds coming third and Molly-Mae and Tommy taking the silver medal.

After eight weeks, £50,000 and some unforgettable TV moments, we'd usually be saying we can't believe we have to wait a whole year to have it back, but with the announcement of a brand new winter series set in South Africa, we only have a few months to go!

