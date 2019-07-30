Maura Higgins's Reaction To Amber & Gregg's Love Island Win Has Confused Some People

30 July 2019, 11:14

Maura Higgins' reaction to Greg & Amber's win has some people confused
Maura Higgins' reaction to Greg & Amber's win has some people confused. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

People noticed that Maura Higgins reacted with much less excitement than the others when Greg & Amber were announced as the Love Island winners...

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea were officially crowned Love Island 2019 champions much to many people's surprise- perhaps the most of all Maura Higgins, who was spotted not looking entirely over the moon when Caroline announced their names during Monday night's finale.

Love Island Finalists Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Have Viewers In Tears At Their Romantic Speeches

Despite only being a couple for a relatively short period of time, with Greg heading into the villa toward the end of the series, their instant connection and saw them quickly couple up, and viewers at home loved them together every step of the way.

Maura was perhaps surprised that Molly-Mae and Tommy didn't take the crown, as they got together very early on in the series and have already discussed moving in with each other and have long since been in an official 'relationship'.

People took to Twitter to ask why Maura wasn't celebrating nearly as much as Amber's BFF, Ovie Soko, was, with one user asking "Can I ask why is Maura fuming that Ovie is clapping for Amber and Greg?!" and another saying "Anyone else catch Maura’s face when amber and Greg won? Sorry hun the public is obsessed with them."

However, Maura could be heard congratulating Greg, overjoyed that "the winner is Irish!", so we're pretty sure her initial reaction was one of shock and not disapproval.

She and Curtis Pritchard finished the series in fourth place, with Ovie Soko & India Reynolds coming third and Molly-Mae and Tommy taking the silver medal.

After eight weeks, £50,000 and some unforgettable TV moments, we'd usually be saying we can't believe we have to wait a whole year to have it back, but with the announcement of a brand new winter series set in South Africa, we only have a few months to go!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea are apparently being prepared for life on the outside

Love Island Winners Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea ‘In Lockdown’ As They’re Prepared For The Outside World
Sophie Gradon's mum penned a heartbreaking letter about her daughter's death

Love Island Star Sophie Gradon’s Mum Pens Emotional Letter To ITV In Response To CEO’s Comments About Daughter's Death
Michael Griffiths said Amber Gill 'deserved' her win

Michael Griffiths Congratulates Amber Gill On Love Island Win With Heartfelt Message
Our Love Island 2019 winners.

Love Island Winning Couple: Amber Gill & Greg O'Shea Are Crowned King & Queen Of 2019 Series
Amber and Greg's Love Island speeches melted hearts

Love Island Finalists Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Have Viewers In Tears At Their Romantic Speeches

Hot On Capital

What is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's net worth?

What Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Net Worth? Little Mix's Wealth Revealed In Rich List

News

Little Mix have revealed the dates for their 2019 UK tour

Little Mix 2019 UK Tour: Tickets, Dates and Latest News

Little Mix

Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Setlist, UK Dates And Venue Details Revealed

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello live their music video for the day

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Literally Lived The Señorita Music Video During Romantic Day In Miami

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes explained why he left the stage during his Q&A

Shawn Mendes Apologises For Walking Off Stage After Being Asked About Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes

AJ Tracey has asked for a collaboration with Dua Lipa

WATCH: AJ Tracey Makes A Plea To Dua Lipa For A Collaboration

More Movies & TV News

How much money do the Love Island winners receive?

What Do The Love Island 2019 Winners Get? Prize Money And Twist Details Revealed
What time is the Love Island finale on and how long is the episode?

What Time Is The Love Island Final On & How Long Is Tonight's Episode?
Anna goes in on Jordan during Aftersun meet up

WATCH: Anna & Jordan Have ANOTHER Huge Row During First Meeting Since Love Island
Anton's mum has released a song called 'Razor Rap'

WATCH: Love Island's Anton's Mum Has Released A Rap About Shaving His Bum
Love Island's Joe Garratt dated Vick Hope whilst milking a goat

WATCH: Love Island’s Joe Garratt Takes Vick Hope On A Date In Casa Capital