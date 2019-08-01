Strictly Come Dancing Confirm YouTube Star Saffron Barker For 2019 Series

Saffron has a huge following. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Saffron Barker is confirmed to be starring on Strictly Come Dancing.

YouTube star Saffron Barker will appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

She is the fourth star to be confirmed for the 2019 line-up, alongside footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsay and Eastenders actress Emma Barton.

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard ‘In Talks’ For Role On The Greatest Dancer

The influencer confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

She wrote: "After keeping it a secret for a while now... the news is out!! I’M GOING ON @bbcstrictly I’ve never been so excited and nervous for something in my entire life! This journey hasn’t even begun yet and I already feel like I’m in a dream! I am going to work so hard & cannot wait to get on that dance floor and meet my partner! I hope all of you can come on this journey with me & Thank you so much for all your support & kind words."

She also told Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, on Heart Breakfast, that she is buzzing about the ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

She said: “I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity! I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity."

Saffron, who is just 19 years old, has an average of 15 million views a month on her channel and has over four million followers on her social media channels.

She is also the author of a Sunday Times bestseller after her book Saffron Barker Vs Real Life reached number one in 2017.

Joe Sugg was the first YouTube star to appear on the BBC dancing show in 2018.

He made it all the way to the final with his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, who he ended up having a romantic relationship with.

The morning after the final, he confirmed they were dating with an Instagram post, which he captioned: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality TV News