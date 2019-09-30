Inside RuPaul & Michelle Visage's Life Long Friendship As The Drag Queen & Strictly Star Head Across The Pond

RuPaul and Michelle Visage have been friends for years. Picture: Getty Images

The Rupaul's Drag Race stars are way more than co-stars, they're lifelong friends that go way back, so let's take a long at the BFFs as they head to the UK.

RuPaul has officially hit the UK, bringing with him the first ever series of Drag Race across the pond, and what better way to start his British adventure than to have his lifelong BFF and fellow drag race judge, Michelle Visage, competing on Strictly Come Dancing?!

WATCH: The Queens Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK's First Ever Series In Official Trailer!

Ru, 58, and Michelle, 51 have a friendship spanning over thirty years, which first blossomed all the way back in the clubs of New York in the 80s where they were part of the voguing movement that has become so well-known.

They have both had hugely successful careers, Ru as a drag queen, actor, singer, and general TV personality, and Michelle as a pop star as part of a pop groups The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M. and Seduction, but all the while staying great friends with one another.

When RuPaul's Drag Race's first ever series aired in 2009- Michelle was right by his side on the judging panel, and is still there ten years later.

She's known as the 'Simon Cowell' of the judging panel, known for her no nonsense and often cutting critique, but always has the queens' fighting for approval.

Michelle is currently starring on Strictly Come Dancing 2019, partnered with Giovanni Pernice, having wrapped filming for Drag Race UK, and RuPaul is getting stuck into British culture, loving Prince Harry & Meghan Markle.

The showbiz pair also have their own podcast 'What's The Tee' where they discuss anything and everything in their usual hilarious and insightful way.

For those who haven't seen Drag Race before, we're super excited for you to see the UK version- mostly to witness these two age old besties interact, because their friendship is sassy, hilarious and basically everything the show is!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Drag Race UK News