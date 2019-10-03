Ru Paul Net Worth: The Award Winning TV Host & Drag Queen Worth Millions

Ru Paul's net worth. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ru Paul is most known for his TV competition show, Ru Paul’s Drag Race, which has raked him in a high net worth over the years.

Ru Paul, aged 58, who is best known for his TV competition series: RuPaul’s Drag Race, is also an actor, drag queen, model, author and recording artist, who has worked a lot over the years to establish his brand.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has just arrived in the UK for a brand new series, first aired in 2009, where drag queens compete to be selected by a panel of judges, and Ru himself, to find ‘America’s next drag superstar’.

Over the years, he has received four Primetime Emmy awards for the show, as well as releasing 14 studio albums. So what’s Ru Paul’s net worth? Here’s everything we know about the drag superstar’s career and notable earnings…

What’s his net worth?

According to Celeb’s Net Worth, Ru Paul’s net worth has hit $16 million (£13 million) as of 2018.

So where has he acquired his impressive fortune from?

RuPaul's Drag Race has just landed in the UK. Picture: BBC

Ru Paul’s career

Ru Paul first achieved international fame as a drag queen with the release of his debut single, ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’, which was included in his first debut album, ‘Supermodel of the World’, and was released in 1993.

The following year he became a spokesperson for MAC Cosmetics, becoming the first drag queen to collab with a major cosmetics campaign, all while raising money for the Mac AIDS Fund.

In 1994, he also got his own VH1 talk show, ‘The RuPaul Show’, which continued for over 100 episodes, while co-hosting a radio show on WKTU with Michelle Visage, who is now a judge on his drag competition show.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is the show's first series over here. Picture: BBC

RuPaul’s Drag Race

After a successful 11 seasons of the US competition series, the 12th is reportedly wrapped up with filming and we are still waiting on confirmation for a release date, but fans have speculated the release to be sometime in 2020.

The new UK version of the series drops on Thursday 3rd October at 8pm on BBC iPlayer.

