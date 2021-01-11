RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2: Meet The Guest Judges

RuPaul's Drag Race is back for season 2 in the UK. Picture: BBC

The guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 include Lorraine Kelly, Dawn French and Elizabeth Hurley.

By Kathryn Knight

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for a second series, serving us celebrity realness with a whole bunch of TV icons to assist on the judging panel.

Lorraine Kelly, MNEK, Jourdan Dunn and more will be on the celebrity guest judging panel, joining full-time judges and icons of their own; Ru Paul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13- How To Watch In The UK & Start Date Revealed

Series two lands on BBC iPlayer on 14 January with a whole new cast of Drag Queen hopefuls, but who will be in the celebrity guest judging spot? Here’s a full list of the celebrity guest appearances…

The guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Lorraine Kelly is among the guest judges. Picture: Getty

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year for the Snatch Game, and she’s back for series two with a bigger task on her hands.

The ITV chat show host will be by RuPaul’s side when he decides who should sashay away and who should stay.

Sheridan Smith

Actress Sheridan Smith is an absolute TV drama icon so fans can’t wait to see the star bring her sass to the sassiest show on BCC.

Liz Hurley

A business woman and model with years of experience on the runway, Liz Hurley will be a fabulous addition to the judging panel.

The 55-year-old will give her creative expertise on each and every one of the drag queen hopefuls’ lewks.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Liz Hurley joins the judges. Picture: Getty

MNEK

Singer-songwriter extraordinaire will have some wise words of advice when it comes to the performance challenges, showing the queens how it’s done when you’ve gotta lip sync for your life.

Jourdan Dunn

Catwalk queen Jourdan Dunn has 14 years of runway experience at the age of 30.

With multiple Vogue covers to her name and having worked with the likes of Balmain, Mugler, Lanvin and Tommy Hilfiger, this fashionista knows what she’s talking about when it comes to style.

Jourdan Dunn is among the celebrity guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama will be alongside RuPaul for an episode of Drag Race UK. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama

Radio presenter and TV show host Maya Jama was confirmed at the end of December to be joining the celebrity guest judging panel.

We’re hoping she’ll bring her unapolegetic British banter to the American series.

Jessie Ware

Pop star Jessie Ware said it was a ‘dream come true’ to be guest judging on RuPaul’s Drag Race, saying the line-up of queens this year are ‘fire’.

We expect nothing less.

Dawn French is a TV icon of her own. Picture: Getty

Dawn French

In December Dawn French was confirmed as a guest judge on the second series of Drag Race UK but she let her appearance slip way back in October.

She said at the time: “They did originally ask me if I would be a full-time judge, but I couldn't – because I just don't live in London. But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks."

More surprise judges and special guests are set to be revealed throughout the series after last year’s huge special guests line-up included Andrew Garfield, Geri Halliwell and Jade Thirlwall.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News