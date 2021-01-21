Ellie Diamond: Drage Race UK Star's Instagram, Age & Dundee Drive Thru Job

21 January 2021, 16:19

Ellie Diamond is making huge waves on Drag Race UK- here's her Instagram account
Ellie Diamond is making huge waves on Drag Race UK- here's her Instagram account. Picture: Instagram @elliediamondofficial/ Drag Race UK BBC

Ellie Diamond is blowing everyone away with her incredible make-up skills and runway looks, so let's answer all your burning questions about the Scottish 'Drag Race UK' star.

Ellie Diamond is already making huge waves on series 2 of Drag Race UK, already known by the other queens for her immaculate make-up looks and seriously professional Instagram page.

The Dundee queen isn't the only Scot in the competition as Lawrence Chaney, hailing from Glasgow is also battling it out for the title of the UK's next drag superstar.

Let's find out everything to know about the youngest queen in the competition who is already turning heads...

'Drag Race UK' Contestant Lawrence Chaney's Age, Instagram & Glaswegian Origins

How old is Drag Race UK star Ellie Diamond?

At just 21-years-old, Ellie Diamond is the youngest queen competing for the crown, but this doesn't seem to be any type of disadvantage- in fact, quite the opposite!

Scrolling back on her Instagram feed, she's been doing drag for years already which her runway looks so far have more than proven.

What is Ellie Diamond's Instagram handle?

Already verified and with 43k followers and counting, Ellie Diamond has already established a massive online presence thanks to her flawless aesthetic and beyond polished looks.

Whether she's dressing up as a woodland fairy or Cruella Deville, every single shot is glam perfection and a priceless skillset to bring into the competition.

Instagram: elliediamondofficial

Twitter: @elliediamond101

Where is Drag Race UK star Ellie Diamond from?

Ellie Diamond is from Dundee, Scotland and their day job is working at a Drive Thru!

Introducing themselves to world, Ellie Diamond said:

"By day I fund my drag through my work at a drive-through fast food place, but believe me, my uniform is customised and I sashay to that counter! I would love to be dressed like this 24/7."

How tall is Ellie Diamond? Drag Race UK star's impressive height!

Ellie Diamond stands at a whopping 6ft 4 and towers over some of the other queens, so she'll never be missed!

Catch her on Drag Race UK which airs on BBC iPlayer every Thursday at 7pm!

> Grab Our App For The Latest TV News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Graham Norton and Alan Carr are judges on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK

Here's Why Graham Norton And Alan Carr Don't Appear On RuPaul's Drag Race UK Together

Camila Mendes is dating photographer Grayson Vaughan

Who Is Camila Mendes Boyfriend? Meet Grayson Vaughan

Matthew Lewis said i t's 'painful' to watch himself as Neville Longbottom

Harry Potter’s Neville Longbottom Actor Matthew Lewis Finds It ‘Painful’ To Rewatch Himself In The Movies
Glastonbury Festival 2021 has been cancelled.

Glastonbury 2021 Cancelled: Read Official Statement

Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is three now

Louis Tomlinson's Son Freddie Reign: Inside Their Adorable Relationship

Features

Jesy Nelson has made a documentary about mental health

How To Watch Jesy Nelson’s Mental Health Documentary 'Odd One Out'

Little Mix

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?