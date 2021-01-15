'Drag Race UK' Contestant Lawrence Chaney's Age, Instagram & Glaswegian Origins

15 January 2021, 16:47

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lawrence Chaney is the Glaswegian queen of 'Drag Race UK' series 2
Lawrence Chaney is the Glaswegian queen of 'Drag Race UK' series 2. Picture: BBC/ Drag Race UK

'Drag Race UK' is finally back and one queen, Lawrence Chaney, has already captured viewers hearts with their quick wit and iconic looks.

Finally, Drag Race UK series 2 has arrived to banish the January blues and is already serving us iconic looks, dances, humour and a dose of colour and escapism we all need so much right now.

What Prize Does The RuPaul's Drag Race UK Winner Get?

As the queens were introduced to the world, one contestant in particular has captured the nation's heart already with their incredible humour and honesty- and to make things even better, they won the very first challenge!

We are, of course, talking about the already iconic Glaswegian queen, Lawrence Chaney, so let's dive into everything we know about them so far.

How old is Drag Race UK star Lawrence Chaney?

You may be surprised to find out Lawrence Chaney is just 23-years-old!

She slayed the runway and photography challenge in the very first episode and is very much on the judges radar.

We're suddenly feeling like we haven't accomplished much with our life...

What is Lawrence Chaney's Instagram handle?

We'll do you one better and give you Lawrence's Instagram and Twitter handle so you don't miss a single one of their iconic looks.

All of her Drag Race looks so far have been posted to social media.

Instagram: lawrencechaney

Twitter: @ShadyLawrence

Where is Drag Race UK star Lawrence Chaney from?

As you may have deciphered from Lawrence's incredibly thick accent, this queen is from Glasgow, Scotland.

They've already dropped a reference to *that* iconic video of the mum yelling at her two children which birthed the incredible catch phrase, 'desgusting!'

What is Lawrence Chaney's real name?

Unlike many queens, Lawrence has kept their real name, (Lawrence, duh) in their drag name, adding Chaney on, but their real surname is in fact Lawrence Maidment.

> Grab Our App To For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo has fans in Niall Horan and Harry Styles

Olivia Rodrigo's Enviable Link to One Direction's Niall Horan And Harry Styles

Sonny Jay co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Who Is Sonny Jay? Capital DJ's Girlfriend, Instagram And Age Revealed

Features

Niall Horan opens up about life after One Direction

Niall Horan Opens Up About His 'Quieter Life' After One Direction

Zayn Malik's new album has fans looking for clues about Zigi's baby name

Zayn Malik Fans Are Looking For Baby Zigi's Name In New Album 'Nobody Is Listening'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has made Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwrds 'so proud'.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wraps Up Filming On First Movie & ‘Proud’ Perrie Edwards Proves She’s Her Ultimate Stan
Selena Gomez has released 'De Una Vez' - the first from her new Spanish album

Selena Gomez’s ‘De Una Vez’ Lyrics Translated To English – Here’s What She’s Singing About

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death