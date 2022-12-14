Cheryl Lands ‘£100,000 West End Deal’ Making £1K Per Night In Theatre Debut

14 December 2022, 16:29

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Cheryl is set to get a huge payout from her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Cheryl has landed a role in her West End debut and is reportedly pocketing a huge sum.

The Girls Aloud singer is said to be earning £1,000 per night after signing a £100,000 deal for her role as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story, according to this tabloid.

This Little Mix Christmas Reunion Is The Best Way To Round Out 2022

The 39-year-old former X Factor judge will be playing the leading lady from January 21 until April next year at the Lyric Theatre.

Cheryl will be following in the footsteps of some other huge stars who have previously secured the role as Jenny, including former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, I’m A Celeb 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher and pop star Lily Allen.

Cheryl will be making her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story
Cheryl will be making her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story. Picture: Cheryl/Instagram
Cheryl is set to take on the role of Jenny
Cheryl is set to take on the role of Jenny. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Fight For This Love’ hitmaker is said to be 'so excited’ to take part in her theatre debut as she is set to star in 106 shows.

An insider said: “Cheryl is getting around £1,000 a show.

“The deal is £100,000 but will also be linked to ticket sales so if she helps shift around 80% of seats then she’ll be entitled to more money on top of that.”

Cheryl will reportedly make £1,000 per night
Cheryl will reportedly make £1,000 per night. Picture: Getty

Sharing her excitement about the news, Cheryl announced: “I am SO excited to be starring in the West End thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story. I will be playing the role of Jenny from January to April!

“I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT! It is a totally new and exciting experience for me, so if you’re looking for a fun night out and some entertainment in your new year, tickets are available now  . . .whenever you’re ready.”

Former Jenny actresses Laura and Giovanna congratulated Cheryl on landing the role and fans have expressed their excitement to go and see her in action.

