This Little Mix Christmas Reunion Is The Best Way To Round Out 2022

The Little Mix ladies back together! Picture: Getty/Little Mix/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

The Little Mix ladies got together again and just in time for Christmas too, the trio shared their reunion with the sweetest post!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nothing warms our hearts more than seeing Little Mix together again! The trio made everyone's Christmas wishes come true when they posted a reunion snap to Instagram earlier this week.

On December 13, the official page for the girl band surprised fans with an adorable photo of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall all looking full of festive cheer.

Unearthed Video Shows How Little Mix Were Really Formed

The women were all smiles as they embraced for the camera, showing that despite being on a hiatus from the band, they're still each other's number-one supporters – we can't cope!

The post read: "Reunited for a Christmas catch up and it feels so good."

Little Mix showed their love for one another. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had been 'missing' her girls. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Of course, Leigh-Anne, Perrie, and Jade all had to share the photograph to their personal pages and we're so thankful that they did.

Leigh-Anne – who forayed into the film world last year with her debut in Boxing Day – shared the post on her Story and wrote: "To the ones I been missing."

Perrie echoed the sweet sentiment: "My girlsssss I love you so so so so so so much [sic]."

And Jade, witty as ever, posted a slightly grittier tribute: "Might I suggest you don't f*** with my sis."

Little Mix wrapped their tour in May 2022. Picture: Alamy

Following the conclusion of their 'Confetti Tour 2022', Little Mix officially began their planned hiatus in May.

When the girl group announced their break from the band a year ago, they said it wasn't a long-term change: "We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay."

You could hear almost a collective sigh among the millions of Mixers across the globe when they confirmed they would resume work as a trio one day: "We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more."

Perrie Edwards couldn't contain her joy. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie," the trio wrote.

We can't wait to see more reunion pictures of our three favourite ladies!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital