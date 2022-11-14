Unearthed Video Shows How Little Mix Were Really Formed

Little Mix were put together by Kelly Rowland. Picture: Getty

Little Mix were put together by Kelly Rowland on The X Factor and the throwback moment’s going viral all over again.

Little Mix may have disbanded at the start of the year but Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and former bandmate Jesy Nelson continue to dominate our feeds.

After a video of how One Direction were formed went viral earlier this year, The X Factor have released footage of the moment Little Mix were put together by Kelly Rowland, who was a judge on the show in 2011.

Looking at pictures of each of the girls in a line, Kelly says: “That is strong, vocally,” as Tulisa Contostavlos asks: “Really?”

Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty

“Abso-frickin-lutely,” Kelly responds. “It’s about having… being the next generation and discovering something new.

“It’s about trying the fact she has a personality, she has a personality, she has a personality,” Kelly adds as she points to the girls.

Pointing at Jesy and Perrie’s photos, she continues: “These two vocals work great together,” and gesturing at Leigh-Anne she says: “This one just, completely kind of has this nice, soft texture that fills it all in.”

Louis Walsh then asks: “Are they going to gel at this last minute?” To which she responds: “Yes. I will make certain of it!”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards continued as a trio after Jesy Nelson quit the group. Picture: Getty

Pointing to Jesy and Perrie and then Leigh-Anne and Jade, Kelly went on: “These two are getting along, these two are getting along.”

Tulisa, who went on to mentor the girls and eventually saw them win the series, agrees: “I totally 100% see it. I think they could be brilliant. It’s just what is the vision? Now seeing that, do you know what? They do look really strong.

“And they’re likeable and that’s the main thing. This is so important with girlbands they have to be likeable.”

Louis asks again if the judges think they’ll gel together, to which Gary Barlow says: “If we were putting people together, based on the fact they’re going to gel, we’re not going to know by looking at pictures. We need to get them together.

“But we saw them all on stage yesterday and the ones that popped were these.

Happy with their decision, Gary adds: “I actually like this!”

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are now focusing on their solo music. Picture: Getty

The clip has been going viral as fans praise Destiny’s Child star Kelly for her vision.

“She knew they were gonna be big,” one fan tweeted.

“Her vision was crystal clear… these are her daughters,” commented a second.

“Kelly Rowland - from Destiny’s Child formed Little Mix and Nicole Scherzinger – from Pussycat Dolls formed One Direction. It’s just crazy how TWO members of the TWO successful music groups just casually formed TWO of the biggest groups of the last decade!” Highlighted a third.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is mum to twin babies. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Perrie Edwards welcomed son Axel in August 2021. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Little Mix went on hiatus earlier this year after more than 10 years of success. Leigh-Anne and Perrie also became mothers in 2021, with Leigh-Anne welcoming twins with fiancé Andre Gray and Perrie welcoming a baby boy with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-chamberlain.

Jesy left the group at the end of 2020 and is working on her debut solo album.

And at the end of 2021 the remaining trio decided to take a break to follow their own individual paths and they’re all thought to be working on solo music too.

