Cheryl And Son Bear Spent A Christmas Day Out With Kimberly Walsh

By Capital FM

Former Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl and Kimberly Walsh got in the Christmas spirit when they took their families on a festive day out and the photos are just too cute!

Cheryl has given fans a rare insight into her family plans this Christmas, as she shared a video from an adorable day out with her son Bear!

Her Girls Aloud sister Kimberly Walsh joined the pop star and her five-year-old son – whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne – and the pals had a festive outing at none other than Lapland UK.

The ladies were clearly in the Christmas spirit as the former bandmates posed for some wintery pictures, Kimberly wore a white double-breasted wool trench paired with a knitted jumper, and Cheryl opted for a striking red coat and a playful reindeer hat!

The 'Call My Name' singer is famously protective of her son's privacy, making his appearance on her Instagram a rare glimpse into their lives.

Kimberly and Cheryl had an adorable reunion. Picture: Kimberly Walsh/Instagram/Getty

Cheryl and Bear had a day out at Lapland. Picture: Cheryl/Instagram

Cheryl kept Bear's face hidden in the post but shared clips of them walking around the wintery wonderland hand-in-hand – adorable!

In the video, the mother and son can be seen exploring snowy log cabins and 5-year-old Bear even got to meet Father Christmas!

The former X Factor judge seemed overjoyed after the festive trip, she captioned the post: "Thank you for the Christmas magic @laplanduk.

"Wishing you all the warmest wishes for Christmas," she wrote to her whopping 3.4 million followers.

The Girls Aloud sisters got festive. Picture: Kimberly Walsh/Instagram

Well wishes soon rolled into the comment section with many fans fawning over the post, one user wrote: "Glad yourself and Bear had a magical time."

Another commented: "Happy Christmas Chezza. I hope this is the most magical one for you and Bear yet."

Kimberley also got some family time in as she brought along with her husband Justin Scott and their three boys Bobby, Cole and Nat, she shared some heartwarming photos online from the wholesome event.

Fans of the girl band couldn't help but get a little bit nostalgic after seeing the pictures of Cheryl and Kimberly hanging out.

Girls Aloud were originally formed back in 2002 – many were gobsmacked that two decades had passed since the group first began making music, time really does fly!

This is the content we love to see in the run-up to Christmas!

