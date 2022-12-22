Cheryl And Son Bear Spent A Christmas Day Out With Kimberly Walsh

22 December 2022, 12:51

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Former Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl and Kimberly Walsh got in the Christmas spirit when they took their families on a festive day out and the photos are just too cute!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cheryl has given fans a rare insight into her family plans this Christmas, as she shared a video from an adorable day out with her son Bear!

Her Girls Aloud sister Kimberly Walsh joined the pop star and her five-year-old son – whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne –  and the pals had a festive outing at none other than Lapland UK.

Cheryl Lands ‘£100,000 West End Deal’ Making £1K Per Night In Theatre Debut

The ladies were clearly in the Christmas spirit as the former bandmates posed for some wintery pictures, Kimberly wore a white double-breasted wool trench paired with a knitted jumper, and Cheryl opted for a striking red coat and a playful reindeer hat!

The 'Call My Name' singer is famously protective of her son's privacy, making his appearance on her Instagram a rare glimpse into their lives.

Kimberly and Cheryl had an adorable reunion
Kimberly and Cheryl had an adorable reunion. Picture: Kimberly Walsh/Instagram/Getty
Cheryl and Bear had a day out at Lapland
Cheryl and Bear had a day out at Lapland. Picture: Cheryl/Instagram

Cheryl kept Bear's face hidden in the post but shared clips of them walking around the wintery wonderland hand-in-hand – adorable!

In the video, the mother and son can be seen exploring snowy log cabins and 5-year-old Bear even got to meet Father Christmas!

The former X Factor judge seemed overjoyed after the festive trip, she captioned the post: "Thank you for the Christmas magic @laplanduk.

"Wishing you all the warmest wishes for Christmas," she wrote to her whopping 3.4 million followers.

The Girls Aloud sisters got festive
The Girls Aloud sisters got festive. Picture: Kimberly Walsh/Instagram

Well wishes soon rolled into the comment section with many fans fawning over the post, one user wrote: "Glad yourself and Bear had a magical time."

Another commented: "Happy Christmas Chezza. I hope this is the most magical one for you and Bear yet."

Kimberley also got some family time in as she brought along with her husband Justin Scott and their three boys Bobby, Cole and Nat, she shared some heartwarming photos online from the wholesome event.

Fans of the girl band couldn't help but get a little bit nostalgic after seeing the pictures of Cheryl and Kimberly hanging out.

Girls Aloud were originally formed back in 2002 – many were gobsmacked that two decades had passed since the group first began making music, time really does fly!

This is the content we love to see in the run-up to Christmas!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Test your knowledge on the biggest moments of 2022

QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember These Big Moments Of 2022?

Features

All the Christmas tunes you could possibly want

Pop Stars With Christmas Songs You Forgot About From Justin Bieber To Little Mix

Features

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island Series 8 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship low-key

Where Is Taylor Swift’s London Home? The Low-Key Location She Stays At With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Lucien Laviscount has dated a string of celebrities

Who Is Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

2022 was a whirlwind, here's the breakdown

A 2022 Rundown: From Memes To Pop Culture Moments

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star