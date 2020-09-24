Who Is Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Son? 5 Facts About Their Adorable Tot Bear

One Direction star Liam Payne and ex-girlfriend Cheryl share adorable son Bear – here’s everything you need to know about their little one, including how old he is and his full name.

Liam Payne is among the three out of five One Direction stars to have a baby, after he was the second bandmate to become a dad when he and then-girlfriend Cheryl welcomed son Bear.

The ex couple co-parent their little one but keep photos of him off of of social media, giving the occasional updates in interviews instead.

When Liam, who is now engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry, reveals a glimpse into his life as a father, fans go into overdrive at their adorable relationship.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liam and Cheryl’s son, Bear.

Who is Liam Payne and Cheryl’s son?

Liam Payne and Cheryl split in 2018. Picture: Getty

Liam and Cheryl’s son is named Bear, who is famous in his own right despite being kept understandably out of the spotlight by his celebrity parents.

The couple were together for two and a half years, splitting in June 2018 over a year after the arrival of their baby boy.

How old is Liam Payne and Cheryl’s son Bear?

Bear Payne is three years old.

He was born on 22 March 2017, a year after Cheryl and Liam confirmed their relationship.

What has Liam Payne said about being a dad to Bear?

Liam sometimes shares little updates on his son Bear when he chats to fans over Instagram Live.

During a chat with his followers in August he told fans about one of his favourite moments with his son: “The moment that I went over to his house the other week I thought we’d cook a dinner, because that’s what I do. And I was like ‘do you wanna help me cook’ and he literally got so excited.”

“He was like ‘ooh’, he couldn’t believe it. He came over to help me cook so I was like getting him to season the chicken and do some stuff with the potatoes.

“And then he said to me, 'thank you for being the happiness’, which I thought was the cutest thing I’ve ever heard a child [say].

“‘Thank you daddy, thank you for being the happiness’, which was honestly the cutest thing ever. So that’s gotta be my favourite moment so far.”

What does Bear Payne’s name mean?

Liam Payne and Cheryl keep their son off of social media. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Liam and Cheryl named their son Bear because “it’s a name you won’t forget.”

Cheryl apparently picked the moniker and Liam admitted in a US radio interview, “at first I wasn’t having it… I wasn’t sure. Now I look at him and he is Bear. It’s mad.”

What is Liam and Cheryl’s son Bear’s full name?

Bear’s full name is Bear Grey Payne, but Liam’s nickname for the tot was ‘Cub’ when he was a baby, according to one fan who met the singer at a meet-and-greet.

