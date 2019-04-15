Cheryl Wants More Children And ‘Would Consider Sperm Donor’ For Another Baby

15 April 2019, 16:52

Cheryl hasn't ruled out using sperm donors for future children
Cheryl hasn't ruled out using sperm donors for future children. Picture: Cheryl/Instagram / Liam Payne/Instagram

Cheryl has opened up about her plans to expand her family, after welcoming her first son Bear in March 2017 with ex Liam Payne.

Cheryl has spoken out about her plans to have more children, explaining she wouldn’t wait for the right partner to expand her brood and would consider using sperm donors.

The Greatest Dancer star is eager to expand her brood, but isn’t fussed about being in a relationship when the time comes.

Liam Payne Shared A Touching Tribute To Cheryl On Mother's Day

Cheryl and Liam Payne split last year after two years together
Cheryl and Liam Payne split last year after two years together. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Speaking to The Telegraph’s Stella magazine, Cheryl said: “You don’t necessarily need to be in a relationship. I’ve got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional.”

Cheryl split from Liam Payne last summer but the couple have maintained a good relationship for the sake of their son Bear.

She continued: “You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man. There are definitely other routes I would consider".

However, the Girls Aloud singer added that finding love once again was “not a priority” for her, describing son Bear as: “I've found the love of my life and he’s absolutely enough for me."

Cheryl also spoke about ex Liam’s paternal skills, saying: "Liam is a great dad. He’s much softer than me. But it is what it is, and I’m OK about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself.”

