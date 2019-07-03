Cheryl Liking Liam Payne's Latest Instagram Photos Prove They're The Friendliest Exes Around

Liam Payne and Cheryl are closer than ever after their split. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @LiamPayne

Cheryl has dropped by Liam Payne's Instagram to show his latest modelling shots a like and shown that exes can get on just fine.

Cheryl and Liam Payne ended their two year relationship back in 2018, but they're out here proving to everyone they're the friendliest exes ever, with the 'Love Made Me Do It' dropping some likes onto her baby daddy's social media snaps.

Liam has followed in the footsteps of fellow One Directioner Harry Styles and former bandmate Zayn Malik and tried his hand at modelling, and for a huge fashion brand, Hugo Boss.

He posted the incredible shots onto his Instagram page to his 17 million followers, and Cheryl quickly liked them, showing her support to the 25-year-old and letting everyone know they pair are better than ever.

The pair have previously spoken about the great relationship they share beyond their relationship as they co-parent their 2-year-old son, Bear, with Cheryl putting in very plain and simple terms to this publication, saying:

"Things are great. I'm actually really happy that we can be the way we are."

"We love and care about each other a lot and we share a child. It's really important that we're able to have a very healthy good relationship."

"We're going to be in each other's lives forever so we've got to figure it out and be grown-up about it."

Whilst Cheryl has 'put her relationship goals on pause' following her split from Liam, the 'Bedroom Floor' singer has been linked to a string of women including Naomi Campbell, model Duckie Thot and even Love Island's Amber Davies, although he claims to currently be single.

Cheryl and Liam announced their split with the same statement posted onto their Twitter pages in July of 2018.

We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018

