Cheryl Liking Liam Payne's Latest Instagram Photos Prove They're The Friendliest Exes Around

3 July 2019, 11:21

Liam Payne and Cheryl are closer than ever after their split
Liam Payne and Cheryl are closer than ever after their split. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @LiamPayne

Cheryl has dropped by Liam Payne's Instagram to show his latest modelling shots a like and shown that exes can get on just fine.

Cheryl and Liam Payne ended their two year relationship back in 2018, but they're out here proving to everyone they're the friendliest exes ever, with the 'Love Made Me Do It' dropping some likes onto her baby daddy's social media snaps.

Jessie J Shares Adorable PDA Pictures With Boyfriend, Channing Tatum

Liam has followed in the footsteps of fellow One Directioner Harry Styles and former bandmate Zayn Malik and tried his hand at modelling, and for a huge fashion brand, Hugo Boss.

He posted the incredible shots onto his Instagram page to his 17 million followers, and Cheryl quickly liked them, showing her support to the 25-year-old and letting everyone know they pair are better than ever.

The pair have previously spoken about the great relationship they share beyond their relationship as they co-parent their 2-year-old son, Bear, with Cheryl putting in very plain and simple terms to this publication, saying:

"Things are great. I'm actually really happy that we can be the way we are."

"We love and care about each other a lot and we share a child. It's really important that we're able to have a very healthy good relationship."

"We're going to be in each other's lives forever so we've got to figure it out and be grown-up about it."

Whilst Cheryl has 'put her relationship goals on pause' following her split from Liam, the 'Bedroom Floor' singer has been linked to a string of women including Naomi Campbell, model Duckie Thot and even Love Island's Amber Davies, although he claims to currently be single.

Cheryl and Liam announced their split with the same statement posted onto their Twitter pages in July of 2018.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Liam Payne News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  2. 2
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  3. 3
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  5. 5
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  7. 7
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  8. 8
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  9. 9
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Need To Calm Down artwork
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  11. 11
    Bounce Back artwork
    Bounce Back
    Little Mix
    itunes
  12. 12
    No Guidance artwork
    No Guidance
    Chris Brown feat. Drake
    itunes
  13. 13
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  14. 14
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Find U Again artwork
    Find U Again
    Mark Ronson feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  16. 16
    Strike a Pose artwork
    Strike a Pose
    Young T & Bugsey feat. Aitch
    itunes
  17. 17
    Hate Me artwork
    Hate Me
    Ellie Goulding feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  19. 19
    Me! artwork
    Me!
    Taylor Swift feat. Brendan Urie of Panic!...
    itunes
  20. 20
    Mother's Daughter artwork
    Mother's Daughter
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  21. 21
    Don't Check On Me artwork
    Don't Check On Me
    Chris Brown eat. Justin Bieber Ink
    itunes
  22. 22
    SOS artwork
    SOS
    Avicii Feat. Aloe Blacc
    itunes
  23. 23
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  24. 24
    Heaven artwork
    Heaven
    Avicii
    itunes
  25. 25
    Easier artwork
    Easier
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  26. 26
    Late Night Feelings artwork
    Late Night Feelings
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  27. 27
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    If I Can't Have You artwork
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  29. 29
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  30. 30
    All Day & Night artwork
    All Day & Night
    Jax Jones, Martin Solveig, Madison Beer
    itunes
  31. 31
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  32. 32
    Stay (Don't Go Away) artwork
    Stay (Don't Go Away)
    David Guetta feat. Raye
    itunes
  33. 33
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  34. 34
    One Touch artwork
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne & Jax Jones
    itunes
  35. 35
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  36. 36
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  37. 37
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  38. 38
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  39. 39
    The River artwork
    The River
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  40. 40
    Falling like the Stars artwork
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Anna Vakili looked furious when Michael chose Joanna over Amber Gill

Love Island’s Anna Vakili Branded ‘Hypocrite’ For Raging At Michael Griffiths After He Brutally Dumps Amber Gill

TV & Film

Tommy Fury had a face like thunder when Lucie Donlan returned with her new man

Love Island Viewers Convinced Lucie Donlan And Tommy Fury Are In Love After Dramatic Recoupling

TV & Film

Demi Lovato reacted to someone who fat-shamed her on Instagram

Demi Lovato Claps Back At Troll Who Fat-Shamed Singer

Demi Lovato

Jessie J shared a photo of her and Channing Tatum to her Instagram

Jessie J Shares Adorable PDA Pictures With Boyfriend, Channing Tatum

Jessie J

Caroline Flack's leopard print dress had viewers begging to know where it was from

Caroline Flack Leopard Print Dress: Where Love Island Presenter Got Her Incredible Strapless Mini Dress

TV & Film