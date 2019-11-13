Harry Styles Is The Only Human Capable Of Pulling Off This Sheep Sweater

Harry Styles pulls off a seriously questionable jumper in New York. Picture: Splash News

'Lights Up' singer is rehearsing for Saturday Night Live in New York, when he stepped out wearing a jumper covered in sheep- and we'll leave it to you guys to see if he rocked it or not (spoiler, he did, duh.)

Harry Styles is busy rehearsing for 'double duty' on Saturday Night Live in New York, and stepped out for rehearsals wearing what can only be described as a sweater vest covered in sheep- but, plot twist, he absolutely rocked it, and we're left wondering if there's literally any item of clothing that doesn't suit him.

Harry Styles UK Venue, Dates & Ticket Information For European & American 'Love On Tour 2020'

The blue sweater featured 3D fluffy sheep, and fans couldn't quite handle the sensory overload of the fashion king rocking it along with a pair of baby pink shoes.

Harry Styles spotted rocking a sheep sweater vest in New York. Picture: Splash News

The pop star has become as well known for his dreamy music as his evolving fashion sense, being the face of Gucci Tailoring, adopting the flared suit as his daily uniform, and started rocking louder patterns- and by louder, we mean farm animals.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss sheep-gate, with one fan writing, "Harry literally invented sheep" and another saying, "Harry Styles is the only man in the world who can wear a sheep sweater and look HOT AND BEAUTIFUL" which we agree with 100%.

How many sheep do you want in your sweater?

Harry: Yes pic.twitter.com/MTs3z68nDO — ⋆𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆’𝘀 𝗸𝗶𝘄𝗶 (@claracamporese) November 13, 2019

The 25-year-old just announced his 'Love On Tour' which kicks off in April 2020 in the UK and will see the 'Lights Up' star perform two nights at The O2, as well as arena shows in Birmingham, Sheffield, Manchester, and Glasgow.

Tickets go on sale the week commencing Monday 18th November (pre-sale) and Friday for the general sale, so stick it in your calendar ASAP, because we know how in-demand those tickets are!

This isn't the first time Haz has stepped onto the live stage in New York, having appeared back in 2017 to perform 'Sign Of The Times' and remind people how funny he is, acting in a sketch as Mick Jagger, and a Civil War soldier.

Before that, he appeared on the show back in 2015 as part of One Direction, where they performed 'Night Changes' and appeared in a hilarious sketch with Paul Rudd about a 1D concert line, with the comedian playing one of their biggest fans.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News