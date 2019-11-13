Harry Styles Is The Only Human Capable Of Pulling Off This Sheep Sweater

13 November 2019, 15:18

Harry Styles pulls off a seriously questionable jumper in New York
Harry Styles pulls off a seriously questionable jumper in New York. Picture: Splash News

'Lights Up' singer is rehearsing for Saturday Night Live in New York, when he stepped out wearing a jumper covered in sheep- and we'll leave it to you guys to see if he rocked it or not (spoiler, he did, duh.)

Harry Styles is busy rehearsing for 'double duty' on Saturday Night Live in New York, and stepped out for rehearsals wearing what can only be described as a sweater vest covered in sheep- but, plot twist, he absolutely rocked it, and we're left wondering if there's literally any item of clothing that doesn't suit him.

Harry Styles UK Venue, Dates & Ticket Information For European & American 'Love On Tour 2020'

The blue sweater featured 3D fluffy sheep, and fans couldn't quite handle the sensory overload of the fashion king rocking it along with a pair of baby pink shoes.

Harry Styles spotted rocking a sheep sweater vest in New York
Harry Styles spotted rocking a sheep sweater vest in New York. Picture: Splash News

The pop star has become as well known for his dreamy music as his evolving fashion sense, being the face of Gucci Tailoring, adopting the flared suit as his daily uniform, and started rocking louder patterns- and by louder, we mean farm animals.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss sheep-gate, with one fan writing, "Harry literally invented sheep" and another saying, "Harry Styles is the only man in the world who can wear a sheep sweater and look HOT AND BEAUTIFUL" which we agree with 100%.

The 25-year-old just announced his 'Love On Tour' which kicks off in April 2020 in the UK and will see the 'Lights Up' star perform two nights at The O2, as well as arena shows in Birmingham, Sheffield, Manchester, and Glasgow.

Tickets go on sale the week commencing Monday 18th November (pre-sale) and Friday for the general sale, so stick it in your calendar ASAP, because we know how in-demand those tickets are!

This isn't the first time Haz has stepped onto the live stage in New York, having appeared back in 2017 to perform 'Sign Of The Times' and remind people how funny he is, acting in a sketch as Mick Jagger, and a Civil War soldier.

Before that, he appeared on the show back in 2015 as part of One Direction, where they performed 'Night Changes' and appeared in a hilarious sketch with Paul Rudd about a 1D concert line, with the comedian playing one of their biggest fans.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  3. 3
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  4. 4
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  5. 5
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  6. 6
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  7. 7
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi...
    itunes
  8. 8
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  9. 9
    Orphans artwork
    Orphans
    Coldplay
    itunes
  10. 10
    Better Half Of Me artwork
    Better Half Of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  11. 11
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  13. 13
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  14. 14
    This
    Megan McKenna
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  16. 16
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  17. 17
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    I Feel Love
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  20. 20
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Break Up Bye Bye artwork
    Break Up Bye Bye
    The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  23. 23
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  24. 24
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  25. 25
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  27. 27
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  28. 28
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  29. 29
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  31. 31
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  32. 32
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  33. 33
    Buss Down (feat. ZieZie)
    Aitch
    itunes
  34. 34
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  35. 35
    Kiss and Tell
    Skepta, AJ Tracey
    itunes
  36. 36
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  38. 38
    Follow God
    Kanye West
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  40. 40
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

King Princess is supporting Harry Styles on his European tour

Who Is King Princess? Meet Harry Styles’ Support Act Joining Him On European Tour

Features

The rumoured Celebs Go Dating includes a Spice Girl and Love Islander

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Alison Hammond

TV & Film

Ariana Grande has stuck to her Mean Girls theme for the fragrance

Ariana Grande Sends Kim & Khloe Kardashian Personalised ‘Thank U, Next’ Perfume Burn Books

Ariana Grande

Liam Payne has branded 'Made In The AM' one of his 'fave' albums

Liam Payne’s Emotional One Direction Anniversary Tribute Has Fans Remembering ‘Made In The AM’

Liam Payne

Selena Gomez surprised Julia Michaels at her Los Angeles show

Selena Gomez And Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos Proving They're The Ultimate BFFs

Selena Gomez