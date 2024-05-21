Harry Styles' First Post Breakup Outfit Nods To Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Russell

21 May 2024, 10:45 | Updated: 21 May 2024, 10:50

Harry Styles wearing JW Anderson, Taylor Russell in Loewe
Harry Styles wearing JW Anderson, Taylor Russell in Loewe. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles seems to have proved he and Taylor Russell ended things amicably with his first public outing as a single man.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harries around the world were a mixture of elated and distraught when the news broke that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell had reportedly broken up after over a year of dating.

But they may find some solstice in this first look at Harry as a single man. A couple of days before the internet was completely shook by the breakup news, Harry was spotted in London in what may look to many as a simple, unassuming outfit.

However, there's one part of his outfit that suggests he and Taylor ended things on good terms, or it may just be a coincidence, but either way we think it was a definite nod to the Canadian actress.

Harry Styles was spotting in London on May 18th 2024
Harry Styles was spotting in London on May 18th 2024. Picture: Getty

Harry was spotted strolling the capital city in a burgandy Cadogan Tate sweatshirt, Under Amour black shorts, Adidas Sambas and white, calf-high socks. But of course, style king Harry knows that everything is in the accessories.

He completed the look with a JW Anderson bumper cross body bag which was the tell tale sign of the 'fit. JW Anderson was founded by Jonathan Anderson but the talented Irish designer is also the creative director at luxury fashion house Loewe.

Why does that matter? Well, Harry's ex-girlfriend Taylor happens to be a Loewe ambassador, she even wore the brand at the 2024 Met Gala, where the 'Fine Line' singer was notably not in attendance.

Taylor Russell wearing Loewe to the Met Gala
Taylor Russell wearing Loewe to the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Anderson's continued alliance with both Harry and Taylor suggests that there may not be any ill feelings between the now supposedly separated couple.

We're sure we'll see Harry step out in more JW Anderson in the future, especially after that iconic cardigan look back in 2020.

Harry Styles during a rehearsal for his performance on The Today Show
Harry Styles during a rehearsal for his performance on The Today Show. Picture: Getty

Proving his long-standing connection to the Loewe creative director, during a rehearsal for his performance on The Today Show back in 2020 Harry wore this JW Anderson cardigan and he, and the patch work piece, went super viral.

For his main performance he also donned Anderson with a green, black and brown all in one.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The Romantic Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Lyrics Explained

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have fans wondering if they're still together

Is Kendall Jenner Still With Bad Bunny?

Eloise's romance with Sir Phillip Crane is featured in the fifth Bridgerton book

Who Does Eloise Marry In Bridgerton? Sir Phillip Crane Has Already Been Introduced

TV & Film

Is Eloise Gay In Bridgerton? Claudia Jessie Says There's "Definitely Room" For A Queer Romance

Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Says There's "Definitely Room" For Eloise To Have A Queer Romance

TV & Film

Herre's how Colin find out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown

Does Colin Find Out Penelope Is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books

TV & Film

Buying London is the latest real estate series coming to Netflix

All The Details On Netflix's Buying London: Cast, Release Date, Trailer & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits