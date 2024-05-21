Harry Styles' First Post Breakup Outfit Nods To Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Russell

Harry Styles wearing JW Anderson, Taylor Russell in Loewe. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles seems to have proved he and Taylor Russell ended things amicably with his first public outing as a single man.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harries around the world were a mixture of elated and distraught when the news broke that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell had reportedly broken up after over a year of dating.

But they may find some solstice in this first look at Harry as a single man. A couple of days before the internet was completely shook by the breakup news, Harry was spotted in London in what may look to many as a simple, unassuming outfit.

However, there's one part of his outfit that suggests he and Taylor ended things on good terms, or it may just be a coincidence, but either way we think it was a definite nod to the Canadian actress.

Harry Styles was spotting in London on May 18th 2024. Picture: Getty

Harry was spotted strolling the capital city in a burgandy Cadogan Tate sweatshirt, Under Amour black shorts, Adidas Sambas and white, calf-high socks. But of course, style king Harry knows that everything is in the accessories.

He completed the look with a JW Anderson bumper cross body bag which was the tell tale sign of the 'fit. JW Anderson was founded by Jonathan Anderson but the talented Irish designer is also the creative director at luxury fashion house Loewe.

Why does that matter? Well, Harry's ex-girlfriend Taylor happens to be a Loewe ambassador, she even wore the brand at the 2024 Met Gala, where the 'Fine Line' singer was notably not in attendance.

Taylor Russell wearing Loewe to the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Anderson's continued alliance with both Harry and Taylor suggests that there may not be any ill feelings between the now supposedly separated couple.

We're sure we'll see Harry step out in more JW Anderson in the future, especially after that iconic cardigan look back in 2020.

Harry Styles during a rehearsal for his performance on The Today Show. Picture: Getty

Proving his long-standing connection to the Loewe creative director, during a rehearsal for his performance on The Today Show back in 2020 Harry wore this JW Anderson cardigan and he, and the patch work piece, went super viral.

For his main performance he also donned Anderson with a green, black and brown all in one.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.