Kim Kardashian Kisses Emma Roberts In Terrifying Trailer For American Horror Story

21 March 2024, 12:20 | Updated: 21 March 2024, 13:05

Kim Kardashian starred in American Horror Story: Delicate
Kim Kardashian starred in American Horror Story: Delicate. Picture: FX Networks/Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts have shared an on-screen kiss in the thrilling trailer for part two of the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We don’t know about you, but we didn’t have Kim Kardashian kissing Emma Roberts on our bingo card for 2024.

Was it for her role in American Horror Story: Delicate? Yes. But the footage from the trailer for part two of the season has lit up the internet.

The 43-year-old entrepreneur, and now actor, has played the role of Siobhan Corbyn on Ryan Murphy’s show since September 2023 when part one of the series was released.

In the show, Kim played Emma’s best friend and publicist and in the most recent trailer, it seemed her character has had a slightly supernatural twist.

Kim Kardashian plays the role of Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story: Delicate
Kim Kardashian plays the role of Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story: Delicate. Picture: Alamy

The trailer showed Kim seductively asking Emma, whose character is an actress trying to get pregnant, “What would you give up for it?”

Emma then replied 'anything', seemingly bewitched by Kim’s stare. And then before you knew it, it felt like a deal had been struck as Kim and Emma locked lips and sealed it with a kiss.

This latest season of the American Horror Story anthology is based on a book named 'Delicate Condition' by Danielle Valentine, which followed the story of a young actress who attempted to balance her career and her desire to be a mother.

Kim Kardashian stars alongside actress Emma Roberts
Kim Kardashian stars alongside actress Emma Roberts. Picture: Alamy

With malevolent forces at play, the book sounded like a modern interpretation of Rosemary’s Baby.

In classic Ryan Murphy fashion, the trailer then played a selection of twisted clips that showed the escalation of demonic interference as Emma’s character progressed in her pregnancy, all of which linked back to Kim’s unnerving character.

By the end of the trailer, Emma called Kim a “monster” to which she replied, “Oh no babe, I am so much worse,” whilst wearing a black horned outfit.

With the second part of the series set to air in April, what fans are loving is Kim’s acting so far.

Watch the trailer for American Horror Story - Delicate Part two

Negative assumptions were made when she was initially cast, however Kim as always, proved her worst critics wrong. From professional television reviewers to the general public, Kim has managed to impress them all.

Fans have left their admiration in the comments of the trailer, with one begrudging commenter who wrote, “I'm not a Kim Kardashian fan, but she looks to be a good actress. Credit where credit is due. Bravo.”

Another shared their surprise when they wrote, “Kim K is actually surprisingly a good actress.”

This appeared to be a common sentiment, with a number of viewers having commented with that similar vibe, as another wrote, “Kimberly is doing SO good! Love to see more of her acting.”

