Kim Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo After Photoshop Leg Blunder

Fans commented on the apparent blunder on Instagram. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been hit with photoshop claims once again, after sharing a series of bikini-clad photos on social media.

Kim Kardashian has been hit with more claims that she’s been altering her Instagram photos.

On Wednesday (January 26), the 41-year-old treated her whopping 282 million fans to a slew of snaps as the star donned her bikini best, lounging on a lavish beach.

It didn’t take long for the comment section to fill with fans pointing out the warping effect to the image – a tell-tale sign that the photo had received the photoshop treatment.

Kim Kardashian has been hit with another photo-editing accusation. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The mum-of-four looked incredible in the photos shared to the carousel post, but it was the last snap that had everyone talking.

Kim captioned the post: "Long time no sea."

Her followers commented on the final image, referencing the odd curvature to her right leg, leading many to believe the photograph had been altered.

Kim Kardashian's leg seemed to be edited in the bottom right corner. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The warping effect causes the SKIMS founder's leg to appear thinner and a more irregular shape – this can be seen in the bottom right-hand corner of the now-removed snap.

One fan wrote: "Kim ily but is ur leg ok [sic]."

Another user commented: "Her leg in that last photo."

The reality star has since removed the snap in question from the carousel post, but the rest remain on her profile.

