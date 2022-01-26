Kim Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo After Photoshop Leg Blunder

26 January 2022, 11:46 | Updated: 26 January 2022, 12:08

Fans commented on the apparent blunder on Instagram
Fans commented on the apparent blunder on Instagram. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has been hit with photoshop claims once again, after sharing a series of bikini-clad photos on social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has been hit with more claims that she’s been altering her Instagram photos.

On Wednesday (January 26), the 41-year-old treated her whopping 282 million fans to a slew of snaps as the star donned her bikini best, lounging on a lavish beach.

Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian For Allowing North To Wear Make-Up On TikTok

It didn’t take long for the comment section to fill with fans pointing out the warping effect to the image – a tell-tale sign that the photo had received the photoshop treatment.

Kim Kardashian has been hit with another photo-editing accusation
Kim Kardashian has been hit with another photo-editing accusation. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The mum-of-four looked incredible in the photos shared to the carousel post, but it was the last snap that had everyone talking.

Kim captioned the post: "Long time no sea."

Her followers commented on the final image, referencing the odd curvature to her right leg, leading many to believe the photograph had been altered.

Kim Kardashian's leg seemed to be edited in the bottom right corner
Kim Kardashian's leg seemed to be edited in the bottom right corner. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The warping effect causes the SKIMS founder's leg to appear thinner and a more irregular shape – this can be seen in the bottom right-hand corner of the now-removed snap.

One fan wrote: "Kim ily but is ur leg ok [sic]."

Another user commented: "Her leg in that last photo."

The reality star has since removed the snap in question from the carousel post, but the rest remain on her profile.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Euphoria series 2 has a soundtrack full of bops

All The Songs On Euphoria Series 2 Soundtrack

Who won season 2 of Too Hot To Handle?

Who Won Too Hot To Handle Season 2?

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Halsey has teased her music comeback 5 months after dropping her latest album

Halsey Teases Comeback As She Announces She’s Ready For ‘Summer Domination’

Sydney Sweeney speaks about feeling comfortable during Euphoria nude scenes

Sydney Sweeney Only Does Nude 'Euphoria' Scenes When She Wants To

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star