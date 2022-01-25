Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian For Allowing North To Wear Make-Up On TikTok

Kanye West has made his concerns known to Kim Kardashian. Picture: KimandNorth/TikTok/Kim Kardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kanye West revealed in a recent interview that he isn't happy with the videos daughter North has been posting to TikTok.

Kanye West, 44, has hit out at Kim Kardashian, 41, for letting North West post a TikTok whilst sporting make-up.

The eight-year-old posted a video to the platform late last year, and donned a festive look as she mimed to a sound from How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

To achieve the Grinch-inspired look, North wore lipstick, false eyelashes and facepaint – and Ye isn't happy about it.

This isn't the first time the rapper has blasted his estranged wife over their eldest daughter's TikTok antics, Kanye revealed in an interview earlier this month that he was unhappy with North being on the app without his permission.

North West posted to her TikTok page @KimandNorth. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this week, the 'Stronger' singer interviewed for Hollywood Unlocked, and spoke about his grievances with the Kardashian.

Kanye chatted to host Jason Lee about communicating with Kim with the help of mediators: "My cousins had two directives [when meeting with Kim] — I said ‘I want you to go and talk to Kim’ because I don’t want to talk to her and get into an argument."

He continued: "There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok."

Kanye hit out at Kim in an interview. Picture: Alamy

Kanye spoke freely on his concerns about their parenting habits since the split – which at first seemed to be on amicable terms.

"And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that. And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonise me or create this crazy narrative."

Kimye parted ways in February 2021 after the SKIMS founder filed for divorce, they continue to co-parent the four parents they share.

