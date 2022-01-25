Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian For Allowing North To Wear Make-Up On TikTok

25 January 2022, 13:57

Kanye West has made his concerns known to Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has made his concerns known to Kim Kardashian. Picture: KimandNorth/TikTok/Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West revealed in a recent interview that he isn't happy with the videos daughter North has been posting to TikTok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West, 44, has hit out at Kim Kardashian, 41, for letting North West post a TikTok whilst sporting make-up.

The eight-year-old posted a video to the platform late last year, and donned a festive look as she mimed to a sound from How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

How Kim Kardashian Reacted To Kanye West ‘Eazy’ Lyrics About Their Nannies

To achieve the Grinch-inspired look, North wore lipstick, false eyelashes and facepaint – and Ye isn't happy about it.

This isn't the first time the rapper has blasted his estranged wife over their eldest daughter's TikTok antics, Kanye revealed in an interview earlier this month that he was unhappy with North being on the app without his permission.

North West posted to her TikTok page @KimandNorth
North West posted to her TikTok page @KimandNorth. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this week, the 'Stronger' singer interviewed for Hollywood Unlocked, and spoke about his grievances with the Kardashian.

Kanye chatted to host Jason Lee about communicating with Kim with the help of mediators: "My cousins had two directives [when meeting with Kim] — I said ‘I want you to go and talk to Kim’ because I don’t want to talk to her and get into an argument."

He continued: "There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok."

Kanye hit out at Kim in an interview
Kanye hit out at Kim in an interview. Picture: Alamy

Kanye spoke freely on his concerns about their parenting habits since the split – which at first seemed to be on amicable terms.

"And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that. And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonise me or create this crazy narrative."

Kimye parted ways in February 2021 after the SKIMS founder filed for divorce, they continue to co-parent the four parents they share.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of the Too Hot To Handle season 3 rule breaks

Every Rule Break From Too Hot To Handle Season 3 & How Much They Cost

What's your best 'Euphoria' attire?

What Would You Wear To Euphoria High? Inside The Latest TikTok Fashion Trend

Zendaya joined Tom Holland and his family at the theatre

Zendaya Joins Boyfriend Tom Holland And His Family For Night At The Theatre

Big Brother US' Whitney Williams claims Too Hot To Handle star Gerrie proposed to her before filming

Too Hot To Handle Star Gerrie Labuschagne ‘Proposed To His Girlfriend’ Before Going On Show
Harry Styles has made friendly connections with a lot of stars

Harry Styles Celebrity Friends: Inside His Inner Showbiz Circle

Fans can't get over how different Faye Winter looks since leaving Love Island

Love Island Fans Can’t Get Over ‘How Different’ Faye Looks Months After Dissolving Filler

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star