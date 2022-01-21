How Kim Kardashian Reacted To Kanye West ‘Eazy’ Lyrics About Their Nannies

21 January 2022, 11:37

Kanye West wrote lyrics about his kids' nannies on 'Eazy'
Kanye West wrote lyrics about his kids' nannies on 'Eazy'. Picture: Getty / Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West penned a lyric about their kids being raised by ‘the nannies’ and ‘the cameras’, throwing shade at wife Kim Kardashian.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have so far had an amicable relationship since their split a year ago, but Kim’s said to be ‘hurt’ by lyrics Ye included in new song ‘Eazy’.

As well as referencing his ex-wife’s new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, Kanye took aim at the way his children are being raised at home with mum Kim.

How To Watch The New Kardashians Show Coming To Hulu & Disney Plus

The lyrics imply North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are being watched ‘by cameras and nannies.’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

He raps:

I watched four kids for like five hours today

I wear these Yeezy boots everywhere, even in the shower today

I got love for the nannies, but real family is better

The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit

Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door

What you think the point of really bein' rich for?"

Skims founder Kim is said to be upset over the lyrics, calling it a ‘low blow’.

A source told People: "It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies. A lot of her friends don't think it was right either."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their divorce last year
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their divorce last year. Picture: Getty

The source added, "Of course she has nannies. She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She's juggling her career, her dating life."

They went on: “[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world. She believes that's the one thing that's sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that's what she feels like he is doing."

Kim has said little publicly about her divorce from Kanye, but he has spoken out on multiple occasions.

Most recently, he claimed his ex didn’t let him know the address to daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party.

In an Instagram Live he said no one had given him the details, however, he eventually made his way there after Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott sent the address.

In a later video he said he’d had a great day with the famous family, after Kylie let him into the party when he was apparently confronted by security.

He was pictured helping Chi with her piñata and chatting with former mum-in-law Kris Jenner.

