Pete Davidson ‘Responds’ To Kanye West Name-Dropping Him In ‘Eazy’ Song Lyrics

Pete Davidson has 'responded' to Kanye West's lyrics about him in 'Eazy'. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kanye West called out Pete Davidson in his new ‘Eazy’ song lyrics, where he also made reference to his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson has reacted after Kanye West called him out in some pretty shocking song lyrics in his new track, ‘Eazy’.

In the song released last week by Ye and fellow rapper The Game, the Yeezy star raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” while referencing his near-fatal car accident in 2002.

However, it seems the SNL comedian has caught wind of the lyrics and is unfazed by them.

An insider told Page Six that Pete finds the whole feud amusing after he started dating Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, in October.

Kanye West called out Pete Davidson in his new song lyrics for 'Eazy'. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson apparently thinks Kanye's lyrics about him are 'hilarious'. Picture: Alamy

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” said an insider.

“Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

The insider went on to say that although Pete is used to media attention and gossip following his high-profile past relationships with huge stars such as Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber, his romance with Kim has put him on another level of scrutiny.

“It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” added the source.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since October 2021. Picture: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Not only that, but apparently, “the whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer.”

This comes after Kanye shared a video online claiming he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party, although he eventually attended the celebration.

However, multiple sources have since claimed that Kim and Kanye had already planned on hosting separate birthday parties for their daughter.

