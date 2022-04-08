Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Just Made Their First Official Red Carpet Appearance Together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended The Kardashians premiere together. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson have finally made their red carpet debut, at The Kardashians premiere.

Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson have been dating for nearly six months and on Thursday night they finally stepped out together as an official couple as he supported her and her family at the premiere of The Kardashians, the famous family’s new series on Hulu and Disney+.

In pictures from the night, mum-of-four Kim and new boyfriend Pete well and truly stole the spotlight, with Kim wearing a floor-length silver gown that clung to her famous curves and featured a long split from her thigh.

Meanwhile, Pete looked smart in a black suit teamed with a plain white t-shirt.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their first red carpet appearance. Picture: Backgrid

Kim Kardashian stole the show at The Kardashians premiere. Picture: Getty

Kim clutched onto Pete’s hand after they stepped out of the car, however they didn't pose for photos together, with Kim deciding to stand in front of the photographers solo and with her family instead.

It comes after Kim opened up about their relationship for the first time in an interview with Good Morning America, saying she’s ‘at peace’ and ‘content’ with her new love.

Kim's sister Khloé and momager Kris Jenner also commented on her new relationship, insisting that Pete is 'really nice' and makes her laugh 'all the time'.

When asked how serious her romance is with Pete, Kim went on to say: "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them."

She went on to say that it is 'such a good feeling just to be at peace'.

The Kardashians celebrated the launch of their new show [pictured with producer Ben Winston]. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian at The Kardashians premiere. Picture: Getty

Kim and Pete got to know each other when she made her SNL debut in October last year. They began dating some weeks later and even jetted off on vacation together at the start of this year.

Just a few days ago Pete confirmed he’d finally met Kim’s kids with Kanye West after he was pictured driving around in Kim’s pink MOKE with North in the front.

